Pitching is undeniably the backbone of this Seattle Mariners team.

What’s behind Logan Gilbert’s strong start? Mariners pitching coach explains

Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Logan Gilbert and Bryce Miller headline a starting rotation that’s expected to be among the best in the majors. The bullpen also features an intriguing arsenal of arms – especially if hard-throwing relievers Matt Brash and Gregory Santos can make timely returns from the injured list.

So, even though the Mariners’ offensive struggles drew most of the attention during the team’s woeful 4-8 opening stretch, the pitching staff’s uncharacteristically poor start was also concerning. Over the first 12 games, Seattle posted a 5.21 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP.

Since then, however, Mariners pitchers have righted the ship in a major way.

Seattle has recorded a 1.83 ERA and 0.73 WHIP over the past seven games, capped by a combined one-hitter from Bryce Miller and three relievers in the Mariners’ 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday — which completed the club’s first sweep of the season.

Seattle allowed just five runs and 12 hits in the three-game sweep, while totaling 31 strikeouts and just five walks.

That’s pretty darn good.

To ultimately reach their goals this season, the Mariners need the pitching staff to lead the way. After an early season-blip, the pitching staff has shown over the past week that it’s certainly capable of that.

Here are a few more notable stats from the team’s recent stretch of lights-out pitching:

• The Mariners have recorded seven consecutive quality starts. Gilbert and Miller each have two quality starts over that span.

• Mariners starters have combined for a 1.70 ERA and 0.71 WHIP over the past seven games. That’s a night-and-day difference from the 6.39 ERA and 1.44 WHIP they logged over the first 12 games.

• The Mariners allowed just two baserunners in Wednesday’s win. It was the first time they have allowed two baserunners or fewer in a game since July 19, 2019.

• Miller has a 0.47 ERA over his past three starts, having allowed just one earned run and seven hits in 19 1/3 innings over that span. The 25-year-old right-hander lowered his season ERA to 1.85 after retiring 18 of the 20 batters he faced on Wednesday.

• Gilbert has a 2.33 ERA in 27 innings over his first four starts, with 29 strikeouts and just four walks.

Following a day off Thursday, the Mariners will begin a road trip with a 5:40 p.m. game Friday against the Rockies in Colorado. Mariners Radio Network coverage will be carried on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com starting at 4:30 p.m. with the pregame show. Click here for details on how to stream M’s broadcasts from Seattle Sports.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Manager: Mariners hitters starting to look at iPads less in dugout

• Watch: Julio Rodríguez makes great catch, throws out MLB speedster

• Blowers: The key to Seattle Mariners 2B Jorge Polanco’s turnaround

Follow @CameronVanTil