Family of Microsoft executive Brad Smith joins Mariners ownership

May 1, 2024, 12:11 PM

A general view of a base before a Seattle Mariners game in 2021. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith and wife Kathy Surace-Smith have purchased a stake in the Seattle Mariners, becoming just the third additions to the team’s ownership group since 1992.

AL West Check-Ins: Astros send down Abreu | Angels’ Trout needs surgery

The team announced the addition of the Smiths to the Mariners Partnership Group on Wednesday. They are the first additions to the team’s ownership structure since Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. joined in 2021.

“Since this group formed in 1992, it has always been a priority to identify partners who both love baseball and are passionate about public service,” Mariners chairman John Stanton said in a statement. “Adding Kathy and Brad to our partnership strengthens our commitment to the Mariners mission of winning championships, creating unforgettable experiences and serving our communities.”

Smith has spent more than 30 years working for Microsoft and has held the role of vice chair and president for nearly nine years. Surace-Smith is the senior vice president of human resources and legal affairs at NanoString Technologies Inc.

