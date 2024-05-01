Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Castillo, Polanco lead Seattle Mariners past Atlanta Braves 3-2

Apr 30, 2024, 9:30 PM | Updated: 10:41 pm

Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polcano...

Jorge Polanco of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his two-run home run during a 2024 game. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Luis Castillo threw seven shutout innings to continue Seattle’s run of starting pitching dominance and the Mariners’ bullpen held on for a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

Seattle Mariners 3, Atlanta Braves 2: Box Score

Castillo (3-4) retired the final 11 hitters he faced and allowed just three hits against an Atlanta squad with the second-best offense in MLB. He left to a standing ovation after throwing 103 pitches and striking out seven.

After starting the season 0-4, Castillo has won three straight decisions and allowed a total of two earned runs in that span.

“He’s a killer,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “I mean, you have to take that attitude when you’re out there. When you get them 0-2, 1-2, I’m killing you, you’re done. And we just reminded him of that. That’s who he is, and when he does that and he has that mentality out there, he’s electric.”

With Castillo’s stellar outing, Mariners starting pitchers have allowed two earned runs or fewer in a franchise-record 18 consecutive games.

“It is like historic starting pitching,” Servais said. “We’re on that kind of run. You have guys doing it different, a little bit differently every night.”

The AL West-leading Mariners are also the first team in MLB history to post an ERA of 1.60 or lower and 160-plus strikeouts in an 18-game span.

“It makes me a little proud because, you know, I’m a little older than them,” the 31-year old Castillo said of his younger rotation mates. “And those guys go out there and the work that they’re doing, it doesn’t really show their age.”

The Braves lost consecutive games for the first time this season, the last team in the majors to do so.

Atlanta threatened in the fourth inning when Matt Olson drew a one-out walk and Marcell Ozuna followed with a single, but Castillo struck out Orlando Arcia and got Michael Harris III to ground out to end the inning.

The Mariners struck first on Jorge Polanco’s two-run homer in the third. Dylan Moore added another for Seattle with a fourth-inning RBI double against Braves starter Reynaldo López.

Lopez (2-1) allowed six hits and three earned runs over five innings, with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Ozzie Albies drove in a run with an RBI single off Mariners reliever Ryne Stanek in the eighth. Stanek allowed three singles before he was replaced by Andrés Muñoz with two on. Muñoz threw the ball away on an infield single by Austin Riley to score Jarred Kelenic.

After intentionally walking Olson to load the bases, Muñoz retired Ozuna and Arcia to end the inning.

Muñoz then pitched a scoreless ninth for his fifth save.

“It’s rough, really good,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “We’re facing a lot of really good slider guys here all of a sudden.”

Seattle has won 11 of its last 14, tied with Philadelphia for best record in MLB since April 15, and has won five straight series.

UP NEXT

Mariners RHP Emerson Hancock (3-2, 5.06 ERA) will try for his third consecutive win Wednesday against Braves LHP Chris Sale (3-1, 3.69 ERA).

More on the Seattle Mariners

Blowers on M’s recent pitching run: “Never seen anything like it”
• Walk-off HR a ‘huge relief’ for Mariners DH Mitch Garver
• How M’s could keep Emerson Hancock when Bryan Woo returns
• AL West Check-In: Angels star Mike Trout to have knee surgery
• Drayer: Why Mariners are sending Jonatan Clase back to Triple-A
By the numbers: Mariners pitching in midst of historically great stretch

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Mostly Sunny then Slight Chance Rain Showers
High 58° | Low 40°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners George Kirby Reds 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Blowers on M’s recent pitching run: “Never seen anything like it”

Former MLB veteran Mike Blowers said he's "never seen anything like" the Seattle Mariners' historic 17-game run of pitching dominance.

4 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Mitch Garver...

Zac Hereth

Walk-off HR a ‘huge relief’ for Seattle Mariners DH Mitch Garver

The new Seattle Mariners slugger joined Seattle Sports' Wyman and Bob after hitting a huge walk-off home run against the Atlanta Braves.

6 hours ago

Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout torn meniscus 2024...

Greg Beacham

AL West Check-In: Angels star Mike Trout to have knee surgery

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout will have surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee, sidelining the three-time AL MVP indefinitely.

7 hours ago

Houston Astros José Abreu...

Kristie Rieken

AL West Check-In: Astros sending down former MVP José Abreu

The Houston Astros will option slumping first baseman José Abreu to their spring training facility to try and get the 2020 AL MVP back on track.

8 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Emerson Hancock...

Brent Stecker

How Mariners could keep Emerson Hancock when Bryan Woo returns

ESPN's Jeff Passan wonders if the Seattle Mariners could take a unique approach with Emerson Hancock when Bryan Woo returns from the IL.

10 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Mitch Garver walkoff home run Atlanta Braves 2024...

Tim Booth

Mitch Garver’s walkoff homer lifts Mariners past Braves 2-1

Mitch Garver hit a walkoff two-run homer in the ninth, giving the Seattle Mariners a 2-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in the series opener.

1 day ago

Castillo, Polanco lead Seattle Mariners past Atlanta Braves 3-2