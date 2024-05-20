Close
Seattle Sports
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners Injury Updates: Sam Haggerty out for season

May 20, 2024, 2:48 PM

Sam Haggerty of the Seattle Mariners slides home to score against Oakland in 2023. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Mariners utilityman Sam Haggerty is out for the season with a torn Achilles, according to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times.

Mariners Breakdown: What stands out in middle of 7-game gauntlet

The 29-year-old Haggerty was injured while playing center field for Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. He was chasing a deep fly on the warning track when he crashed into the wall and fell to the ground in pain.

Haggerty appeared in eight games for Seattle between April 29 and May 14, going 1-for-15 at the plate with a stolen base. He spent the rest of the season in Tacoma, where he slashed .310/.388/.338 with two doubles and seven steals in 19 games. He began his season on the 10-day injured list after undergoing an unspecified medical procedure.

Haggerty has appeared in 191 games with the Mariners over the past five seasons, primarily as a utility player. His best season was in 2022, when he hit .256/.335/.403 with five home runs, one triple, nine doubles and 13 steals in 83 games.

Highly ranked M’s prospect injured

Mariners prospect Colt Emerson suffered a small fracture when he fouled a ball off his foot last week, according to MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer. The club expects Emerson to be sidelined four to six weeks.

Emerson is ranked by Baseball America as the No. 2 prospect in the Mariners’ organization. MLB.com ranks him as Seattle’s No. 3 prospect.

Emerson, an 18-year-old shortstop, was drafted out of high school as the No. 22 overall pick last summer. He was slashing .271/.441/.414 with two homers, four doubles and three steals in 19 games at Low-A Modesto this season before getting injured.

The Mariners continue their 10-game road trip on Monday with a 4:05 p.m. series opener at Yankee Stadium. Mariners Radio Network coverage begins at 3 p.m. with the pregame show on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com. For details on how to stream Mariners radio broadcasts from Seattle Sports, click here.

