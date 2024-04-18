PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Colorado Rockies placed Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list with a low back strain.

The Rockies made the move prior to Wednesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies. The 32-year-old Bryant had missed the last three games after crashing into the outfield wall to make a catch in Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. The move was retroactive to April 14.

Bryant, a four-time All-Star and the 2016 National League MVP, is hitting .149 with one home run in 13 games this season. The Las Vegas native joined the Rockies ahead of the 2022 season on a seven-year, $182 million contract, the largest in franchise history.

The Rockies recalled outfielder Sean Bouchard from Triple-A Albuquerque to take Bryant’s place.

The Rockies, who lost a club-record 103 games last season, will host the Seattle Mariners for a three-game series at Coors Field in Denver beginning at 5:40 p.m. Friday. Colorado dropped to 4-15 with Wednesday’s 7-6 loss to Philadelphia and is 2-11 on the road after finishing with the worst road record in the majors last year at 22-59.

