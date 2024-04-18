Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Rockies, the Mariners’ next opponent, place key player on IL

Apr 17, 2024, 6:40 PM

Colorado Rockies Kris Bryant...

Kris Bryant of the Colorado Rockies on April 8, 2024. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Colorado Rockies placed Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list with a low back strain.

By the Numbers: Mariners pitching staff has righted the ship

The Rockies made the move prior to Wednesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies. The 32-year-old Bryant had missed the last three games after crashing into the outfield wall to make a catch in Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. The move was retroactive to April 14.

Bryant, a four-time All-Star and the 2016 National League MVP, is hitting .149 with one home run in 13 games this season. The Las Vegas native joined the Rockies ahead of the 2022 season on a seven-year, $182 million contract, the largest in franchise history.

More from Denver Sports: Kris Bryant is headed to injured list — again

The Rockies recalled outfielder Sean Bouchard from Triple-A Albuquerque to take Bryant’s place.

The Rockies, who lost a club-record 103 games last season, will host the Seattle Mariners for a three-game series at Coors Field in Denver beginning at 5:40 p.m. Friday. Colorado dropped to 4-15 with Wednesday’s 7-6 loss to Philadelphia and is 2-11 on the road after finishing with the worst road record in the majors last year at 22-59.

Seattle Sports staff made additions to this post.

Mariners hitters helped by less iPad time in dugout?

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 62° | Low 40°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller...

Cameron Van Til

By the Numbers: Mariners pitching staff has righted the ship

After a rough start, the Seattle Mariners' talented pitching staff has been dominant over the past week. Here's a look at the numbers.

10 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Mitch Garver...

The Associated Press

Mariners throw 1-hitter, Garver homers in 5-1 win as Seattle sweeps Reds

Bryce Miller and three relievers combined on a one-hitter, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 to complete a three-game sweep.

12 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Logan Gilbert...

Cameron Van Til

What’s behind Logan Gilbert’s strong start? Mariners pitching coach explains

Seattle Mariners pitching coach Pete Woodworth shared some insight into Logan Gilbert's strong start to the season.

15 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Brent Stecker

Manager: Mariners hitters starting to look at iPads less in dugout

The Seattle Mariners offense has looked better this week, and limiting usage of iPads in the dugout may have something to do with it.

16 hours ago

Seattle Mariners...

Zac Hereth

Watch: Julio Rodríguez makes great catch, throws out MLB speedster

Julio Rodríguez saved multiple runs with two defensive gems in the seventh inning of Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds, including throwing out one of MLB's fastest runners.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert...

The Associated Press

Gilbert dominant in Seattle Mariners’ 3-1 win over Reds

Logan Gilbert pitched 6 2/3 strong innings, Julio Rodríguez made two defensive gems and the Seattle Mariners beat the Reds for their first series win.

1 day ago

Rockies, the Mariners’ next opponent, place key player on IL