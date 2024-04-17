With three straight games with good showings at the plate, the Seattle Mariners swept their way past the Cincinnati Reds for their first series win of the season.

Wednesday: Mariners throw 1-hitter, Garver homers to complete sweep

The M’s lineup appeared to have a more consistent approach throughout the series. The first was a 9-3 Monday win where they jumped on Reds starter Frankie Montas for five runs in the first two innings, and the second a 3-1 decision Tuesday where Seattle drove up Reds starter Hunter Greene’s pitch count early to get him out of the game before the fifth. Finally, they hit three home runs and walked seven times on their way to a 5-1 victory Wednesday.

Have the Mariners been doing something different this week? Regardless of if it is the reason behind Seattle’s better offensive output the past two games, the answer is yes, and the story behind it is interesting.

According to ROOT Sports’ Jen Mueller, Mariners manager Scott Servais said before Wednesday’s game that Seattle’s hitters have made a concerted effort to look at iPads less in the dugout.

Technology can obviously be a useful tool, and there has been an increased prevalence of devices on the sidelines and in baseball dugouts in recent years to allow players to scout opponents or review their own performance. But there’s also the possibility that it can have a “paralysis by analysis” downside.

In Mueller’s social media post, she said the Mariners’ change regarding iPads was “suggested by coaches and players.”

Per Lookout Landing, Servais added, “You can have the greatest plan in the world, but you have to watch the game.”

After Wednesday’s win, the Mariners (9-10) rank 24th out of the 30 MLB teams in on-base percentage this season at .301, and their 198 strikeouts are tied for the most in baseball with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have played two more games than Seattle. But in the three games against the Reds, the M’s had 25 hits and 20 walks, though their 31 strikeouts combined over those contests remains a bit high.

Following a day off Thursday, the Mariners will begin a road trip with a 5:40 p.m. game Friday against the Rockies in Colorado. Mariners Radio Network coverage will be carried on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com starting at 4:30 p.m. with the pregame show. Click here for details on how to stream M’s broadcasts from Seattle Sports.

