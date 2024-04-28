Close
Seattle Sports
Seattle Sports
Listen to Seattle Sports: Mariners wrap up series vs. D-backs

SEATTLE MARINERS

Watch: Mariners call-up has memorable first MLB at-bat

Apr 28, 2024, 3:07 PM | Updated: 3:36 pm

Seattle Mariners Leo Rivas first MLB hit Arizona 2024...

Leo Rivas of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after hitting a triple and scoring in his MLB debut against Arizona on April 28. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

Seattle Mariners shortstop Leo Rivas’ first major league at-bat was definitely one to remember.

By the numbers: M’s pitching in midst of historically great stretch

Leading off the top of the third inning in Sunday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the switch-hitting Rivas pulled an 0-2 pitch toward the right-field corner. The ball soared just beyond the reach of right fielder Jake McCarthy and bounced hard off the wall, allowing Rivas to race around the bases for a standup triple.

Rivas, making his MLB debut after nine seasons in the minors, became just the fourth player in Mariners franchise history to triple in their first career plate appearance. The others were Yuniesky Betancourt (2005), Mario Díaz (1987) and Mickey Brantley (1986).

As Rivas stood on third base moments after his recording his first MLB hit, Arizona third baseman and former Seattle slugger Eugenio Suárez put his arm Rivas and gave him a congratulatory pat on the back. Rivas scored two batters later on a bloop single from Julio Rodríguez to give the Mariners a 2-1 lead.

Rivas also made a nice play on his first career defensive chance in the fifth, when he backhanded a grounder and threw out Suárez at first base.

Rivas, a 26-year-old Venezuela native, was called up Thursday after Seattle starting shortstop J.P. Crawford was placed on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain. Rivas was the 999th Mariners player to appear in a game over the franchise’s 48-year history.

Rivas spent five seasons in the Los Angeles Angels’ farm system and two seasons in the Cincinnati Reds’ system before signing a minor-league contract with the Mariners in January 2023.

Last year, Rivas posted a .255/.411/.347 slash line with five home runs, two triples, 11 doubles and 50 stolen bases in 106 games with Double-A Arkansas. He began this season at Triple-A Tacoma, where he slashed .308/.422/.462 with two homers, two doubles and five steals in 18 games with the Rainiers.

