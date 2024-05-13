Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais shared some positive injury-related news prior to Monday night’s game.

Servais said shortstop J.P. Crawford and outfielder Dominic Canzone are both likely to return from their rehab assignments and rejoin the Mariners at some point during the team’s upcoming 10-game East Coast road trip, which begins Friday in Baltimore.

Crawford will start his rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, Servais said. The 29-year-old leadoff hitter went on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 1 right oblique strain after being scratched from the lineup on April 24.

Canzone began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. The 26-year-old landed on the 10-day injured list after suffering a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder when he crashed into the left-field wall for a highlight-reel catch on April 14.

Crawford, an eight-year MLB veteran, had a career year in 2023. He got off to a slow start this season, posting a slash line of just .198/.296/.302 with two home runs in 22 games.

Canzone, who was acquired from Arizona at the trade deadline last year as a rookie, led Seattle with three homers at the time of his injury. He was slashing .219/.286/.531 in 14 games before getting hurt.

