At the same time the American League West-leading Seattle Mariners were rolling to a 6-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Monday night, they apparently were putting the finishing touches on a trade with the Chicago Cubs.

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reported late Monday night that the Mariners will trade relief pitcher Tyson Miller to the Cubs, with Triple-A third baseman Jake Slaughter coming to Seattle.

Seattle designated Miller for assignment last week when they reinstated starting pitcher Bryan Woo from the injured list.

The 27-year-old Slaughter has some interesting numbers in the minor leagues. An 18th-round MLB Draft pick by the Cubs in 2018, the LSU product owns a .297/.392/.486 slash line for an .878 OPS with five home runs and six doubles in 32 games with Triple-A Iowa this season. Last year with Iowa, Slaughter hit 22 homers and drove in 77 runs while slashing .243/.340/.482 (.822 OPS) in 104 games.

444 foot 🚀 from Jake Slaughter to give us the lead! pic.twitter.com/eEnP4BA467 — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) May 11, 2024

Miller, 28, made nine appearances this season with the Mariners, running a 3.09 ERA over 11 2/3 innings. Seattle signed Miller to a minor league deal in the offseason and called him up to the majors in April. Prior to joining the M’s, Miller appeared in 16 combined MLB games for the Cubs, Rangers, Brewers, Dodgers and Mets. He returns to his original franchise, having been drafted by the Cubs in the fourth round in 2016 and making his major league debut with Chicago in 2020.

