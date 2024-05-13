Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

A new way to stream a weekly MLB game for free starts Sunday

May 13, 2024, 3:19 PM

Tyler O'Neill of the Boston Red Sox scores after his home run against the Seattle Mariners. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


Roku will carry Major League Baseball games on Sundays beginning this week, and MLB viewers will be able to watch for free and not be required to use a Roku device, the streaming service announced Monday.

Roku secured multiyear rights for Sunday Leadoff games beginning with the Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals this Sunday. The telecasts will be produced in collaboration with local broadcast teams. They previously were available through the subscription service Peacock.

Viewers without a Roku device can stream the games on the Roku Channel app, which is free and available on Amazon Fire devices, Samsung TVs and Google TVs. It also is accessible via therokuchannel.com with no login required.

The games also will be available to MLB.TV subscribers.

“With free games available to anyone, MLB games on Roku will be widely accessible to fans,” said Noah Garden, MLB deputy commissioner for business and media. “Since Roku serves as an entertainment gateway for millions, this partnership offers a valuable new promotional and distribution platform for MLB games and content.”

