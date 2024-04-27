Mariners Injury Updates: When could Seattle get Woo, Brash back?

The Seattle Mariners opened up a six-game homestand Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and general manager Justin Hollander provided injury updates on the team with media members before the 6:40 p.m. first pitch.

Here’s what Hollander had to say Mariners players on the mend from injuries.

• Starting pitcher Bryan Woo is expected to make his second rehab start with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Saturday. The right-hander needed just 35 pitchers to strike five batters out and get through three perfect innings last Sunday. Hollander said the plan is for Woo to throw 55-60 pitches Saturday and then make one more rehab appearance with a goal of 80-85 pitches.

“We’ll re-evaluate at that point assuming he’s feeling good, whether he’s ready to be activated or not,” Hollander said.

• Hollander didn’t have a timetable on shortstop J.P. Crawford, who was pulled from the lineup before Wednesday’s game against the Texas Rangers with a right oblique strain and subsequently placed on the 10-day injured list. Hollander said the team expects to know more about Crawford’s injury next week.

“I don’t think this is going to be like a 10 days and activate situation,” Hollander said, “but it would really be a guess of anybody whether we’re talking about three weeks after this week, or we’re talking about two weeks after this week, or five weeks after this week. We’ll see how the next week goes.”

• Relief pitcher Matt Brash is throwing at 100% and is at the point where he will “just basically be examined to see if he’s bouncing back in a way that everybody is comfortable with,” Hollander said.

Hollander said the team will determine whether or not Brash is ready for a full rehab assignment in the coming days. Brash had been thought to be in line for a Saturday appearance with Tacoma.

“We moved things back three days just based on how he was feeling post the first time he really let it go,” Hollander said. “So we’re just monitoring again the recovery (and) how he feels each time. I wouldn’t say it was a set back, just sort of an adjustment pushed it back three days.”

• Hollander was happy with the progression being made by outfielder Dominic Canzone after he suffered an AC joint sprain from crashing into the wall in left field at T-Mobile Park to make a catch. Canzone has started a throwing and jogging routine, but is “a couple weeks out, maybe two to three weeks out from full baseball activities.”

• Relief pitcher Gregory Santos was recently moved to the 60-day IL but is “building volume and distance” in throwing sessions. Hollander said Santos has been working a progression of playing catch at 85 feet, 105 and then 120.

• Relief pitcher Eduardo Bazardo is out on a rehab assignment that Hollander characterized as the right-hander “essentially having his spring training.” Hollander said Bazardo will likely pitch scheduled assignments the next couple of weeks before being activated.

• Hollander also gave updates on minor league prospects outfielder Jonny Farmelo and shortstop Colt Emerson. Farmelo exited a game with the Single-A Modesto Nuts with a shoulder injury earlier this week, and teammate Emerson hit the injured list last week with an oblique injury.

“We think (Farmelo will) be fine. … Not concerned about anything structural or long term. They think he’ll be back soon,” Hollander said. “I believe (Emerson will) be back this weekend in Modesto. So very quick recovery from Colt. He’s played in some extended (spring training) games already. I believe he took three at-bats and played seven innings the other day, so if all goes well, he’ll be active in Modesto in the next day or two.”

