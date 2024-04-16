Close
Mariners bats break out in 9-3 win over Cincinnati Reds

Apr 15, 2024, 9:43 PM | Updated: 10:31 pm

Seattle Mariners Mitch Haniger Jorge Polanco...

Mitch Haniger celebrates his home run with Seattle Mariners teammate Jorge Polanco on April 15, 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Jorge Polanco and Mitch Haniger homered, and Seattle’s slumping offense produced a season high in runs as the Mariners beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-3 Monday night.

Seattle Mariners 9, Cincinnati Reds 3: Box score

The Mariners had their highest scoring game since August 26, 2023, when they scored 13 times against the Kansas City Royals. Seattle entered Monday’s game batting .204.

“We put the bat on the ball, took our walks, we hit a couple of homers,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “Did everything you’re looking for this offseason to do.”

George Kirby (2-2) returned to form for Seattle, allowing two runs on five hits with six strikeouts and no walks in six innings. The 26-year-old right-hander had yielded 13 runs over his last 7 1/3 innings pitched.

“It’s a good step in the right direction,” Kirby said.

Polanco, acquired from the Minnesota Twins in the offseason, hit his second home run in two days. J.P. Crawford and Julio Rodríguez reached on walks by Frankie Montas, and Polanco followed with a shot that capped a three-run first inning for Seattle.

Montas (2-2) lasted only two innings, surrendering five runs on two homers with five walks. He struggled with command, throwing 34 strikes out of 66 pitches.

Haniger chased Montas, belting a two-run homer in the third that gave Seattle a 5-1 lead. Montas was replaced in the bottom of the third by Nick Martinez.

“Goal is always getting the bullpen — especially early in the series — getting the bullpen as fast as you can,” Haniger said.

In his first MLB game after being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, Jonatan Clase, the Mariners’ No. 10 prospect, recorded his first MLB hit and RBI in the sixth with a single to left. He nearly had his first big league hit in the fourth, but was robbed by Elly De La Cruz, who made a fantastic sliding catch in shallow left field.

Jeimer Candelario and Jake Fraley added solo homers for the Reds. Fraley also added a check swing RBI double in the fourth, going 2 for 4 with the two RBIs.

Along with an early homer in the third, Haniger added an RBI double down the left field line that extended Seattle’s lead in the seventh. It was followed by a sacrifice fly from Ty France and an RBI triple by Luke Raley.

“I’ve watched them enough, we’ve scouted them enough to know that this is a really good team,” Reds manager David Bell said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cincinnati Reds: LHP Sam Moll (left shoulder) continues his rehab and plans to pitch Wednesday and Saturday. … RHP Ian Gibaut (right forearm) is scheduled to pitch Tuesday and Wednesday.

Seattle Mariners: OF Dominic Canzone had an MRI on Monday and was diagnosed with a left shoulder strain. There is no timeline for his return, but he is expected to be out for a couple of weeks.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Hunter Greene (0-1, 4.86) will face Seattle RHP Logan Gilbert (0-0, 2.66) on Tuesday.

Mariners Updates: Latest on Canzone injury; Clase makes debuts
Salk: The problem with Mariners' offense is a new one
Four players who need to step up to get Seattle Mariners' season going

