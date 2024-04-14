Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Video: Mariners outfielder pays price for spectacular catch

Apr 14, 2024, 3:11 PM | Updated: 4:37 pm

Seattle Mariners Dominic Canzone...

Dominic Canzone of the Seattle Mariners crashes into the wall during a 2024 game. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Mariners outfielder Dominic Canzone put his body on the line to make a highlight reel catch, but he paid the price for doing so.

The interesting story behind big series by Seattle Mariners’ Dominic Canzone

Canzone exited Sunday’s game against the Chicago Cubs in the top of the second inning after he collided with the wall in left field while making the grab on a hard line drive off the bat of Mike Tauchman. You can see the play in the video below.

Seattle Sports’ Mariners Insider Shannon Drayer reported that Canzone suffered a sprained left AC joint. Dylan Moore came in to replace Canzone in left field. After the game, Drayer reported that Canzone will need to be placed on the injured list.

The injury came in what was Canzone’s first start during a three-game weekend series with the Cubs. The left-handed hitting outfielder entered the game as the Mariners’ team leader in home runs with three. He was coming off a solid road trip where he went 6-for-13 with with two home runs, three RBIs and three walks over five games.

The Mariners could recall outfielder Samad Taylor to fill his spot. Taylor was up with the team during last weekend’s three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers while first baseman Ty France was on the paternity list. The right-handed Taylor went 2-for-5 while appearing in all three games of the series.

Another option would outfielder Cade Marlowe. He slashed .238/.330/.420 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in 34 games last season. Marlowe entered Sunday batting just .200 in 50 plate appearances with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers, but he’d give the team another left-handed bat to replace Canzone.

The injury could also mean more playing time for Luke Raley, who the team acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in an offseason trade for José Caballero. Raley got the start in center field Sunday while Julio Rodríguez was given a rest day, but Raley had just just 22 at-bats through Seattle’s first 14 games.

