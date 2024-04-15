Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners reportedly calling up one of their top prospects

Apr 14, 2024, 8:41 PM | Updated: 9:00 pm

Seattle Mariners Jonatan Clase...

Jonatan Clase of the Seattle Mariners makes a diving catch in the 2023 All-Star Futures Game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Mariners are reportedly making a surprising call up after an injury to outfielder Dominic Canzone.

ESPN baseball insider Kiley McDaniel said Sunday night on social media that the Mariners will bring up 21-year-old outfielder Jonatan Clase from Triple-A Tacoma.

Clase, the No. 10 prospect in the Mariners farm system per MLB.com, is best known for his blazing speed. He stole 79 bases on 94 attempts between Single-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas in 2023.

He’s off to a hot start with Triple-A Tacoma this season, owning a .311 average, .396 on-base percentage and .622 slugging percentage for a 1.018 OPS for the Rainiers. He has two home runs, four doubles, two triples and three steals on six attempts in 12 games.

Clase also impressed when given playing time in Cactus League play for the Mariners in spring training, hitting .321 with two doubles and three steals in 15 games.

Clase made his T-Mobile Park debut last year, representing the Mariners in their home ballpark in the MLB All-Star Futures Game, an annual prospect showcase that takes part on the Saturday of the league’s All-Star break.

A switch-hitter, the 5-foot-9, 150-pound Clase began his professional career after signing with the Mariners as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic. He made his pro debut as a 17 year old in the Dominican Summer League in 2019.

Clase has mainly played center field in the minors, though he has appeared in left field three times for Tacoma this year.

The Mariners are expected to make a move ahead of Monday’s series opener at home against the Cincinnati Reds due to Canzone suffering an AC joint sprain (shoulder/clavicle) when he collided with the wall in left field on a catch in the first inning of Seattle’s 3-2 loss Sunday to the Chicago Cubs. Manager Scott Servais said after Sunday’s game that he believed Canzone, who immediately left the contest after his catch, would need to be placed on the injured list.

Seattle’s lineup is in need of a spark, as the 6-10 Mariners have scored just 49 runs this season, which is tied for 27th out of MLB’s 30 teams. Their 167 strikeouts are the third-most in the league, and their .204 average and .590 OPS also rank third from the bottom.

