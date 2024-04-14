Busch homers again as Cubs take series with 3-2 win over Mariners
Apr 14, 2024, 4:26 PM | Updated: 5:40 pm
(Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Michael Busch homered for the fourth straight game, Javier Assad struck out six and the Chicago Cubs beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Sunday.
Chicago Cubs 3, Seattle Mariners 2: Box Score
Reliever Adbert Alzolay picked off pinch-runner Julio Rodríguez to end the game after double plays ended two rallies. First-base umpire Doug Eddings initially called Rodríguez safe under first baseman Busch’s tag, but Alzolay knew the call would be overturned.
“I was kind of playing with the clock a little at that time,” Alzolay said. “As soon as I seen him kind of jumping, that’s when I made my move. … I was super confident. As soon as I threw the ball, I saw Buschy (making the tag) and looking at his face, he goes, ‘Oh, yeah, I got it.’”
Busch’s two-run homer put the Cubs up 3-0 and helped them to their second straight win to take the series from the Mariners. The franchise record for consecutive games with a home run is five, held by four players, including current Cubs slugger Christopher Morel, who did it last season.
“He’s hit four homers in four straight games,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “You don’t say that very often about anybody. So, for sure, (it’s amazing) having a first-year player do it, who’s really kind of driving the bus for us offensively the last couple of days.”
💥 POLO 💥 pic.twitter.com/p4tKOmVeUh
— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 14, 2024
The Cubs scored their only other run on a first-inning throwing error by Seattle starter Luis Castillo (0-4), who lost his fourth straight appearance to start the season.
Jorge Polanco hit a two-run homer in the sixth to cut Chicago’s lead to 3-2, chasing Assad (2-0). Assad struck out six and walked one in 5 2/3 innings.
The Mariners put two on with no outs to lead off the seventh, but Mark Leiter Jr. induced a grounder from Luke Raley for a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat.
Héctor Neris walked three to load the bases with one out in the eighth, but Ty France grounded to short for a second rally-killing 6-4-3 double play.
“They gave us the opportunities to go get the game and the series, and we just didn’t go grab it,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said.
Of the game-ending pickoff, Servais said: “It happens, but for me that’s not the play that cost us the game.”
Alzolay struck out two to earn his third save in five opportunities.
Castillo had his best outing of the season, reaching six innings and holding opponents to fewer than four runs for the first time. But his errant throw while chasing down Cody Bellinger’s bouncer down the first-base line allowed Seiya Suzuki to score easily from third.
“I just feel like we’re coming together as a whole right now,” Alzolay said.
TRAINER’S ROOM