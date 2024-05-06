Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

AL West Check-In: Texas Rangers put key rookie OF on IL

May 6, 2024, 2:50 PM | Updated: 3:16 pm

Wyatt Langford of the Texas Rangers hits an inside the park home run on April 28, 2024. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Texas Rangers rookie outfielder Wyatt Langford was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right hamstring strain.

The move was made before the Rangers opened a four-game series in Oakland and was retroactive to Sunday, the day after Langford exited a game at Kansas City. He appeared to slow up when running to first base on a soft grounder in the fifth inning Saturday.

Texas (19-16) entered Monday a half-game behind the Seattle Mariners for first place in the American League West.

Infielder Jonathan Ornelas was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock, where in 24 starts at shortstop this season he has hit .278 with two homers and 11 RBIs. He made his big league debut last season, playing for the Rangers in eight games.

The 22-year-old Langford, picked fourth overall by Texas in the MLB Draft last summer, made the Rangers’ roster out of spring training. He started 31 of the team’s first 34 games, 19 as the DH and 12 in left field.

Langford is hitting .224 with one home run and 11 RBIs, with his homer being an inside-the-park sprint against Cincinnati at home on April 28. He ranks second among AL rookies with 26 hits and third by reaching base 38 times.

AL West Check-In: Texas Rangers put key rookie OF on IL