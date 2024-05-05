HOUSTON (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the ninth to give the Seattle Mariners a 5-4 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday.

Raleigh sent an 0-2 pitch from Josh Hader (1-3) into the Crawford Boxes in left field with one out in the ninth. Luis Urías tied it at four in the eighth on an RBI single.

Raleigh said he was looking for a fastball, and he got one.

“I was looking for the heater the whole at bat and adjust to anything else,” he said. “He made two good pitches before that. I didn’t come off my plan. He left it middle of the plate, and I got to it.”

Hader said he was trying to go up and in and missed.

“I just didn’t execute my pitch,” Hader said. “At the end of the day, executing your pitches, sometimes it works out for you.”

It was Raleigh’s second go-ahead home run in the ninth or later this season.

“He finds a way,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said of Raleigh. “He typically hits the ball in the air. Late in games, if you have power to hit the ball in the air, good things are going to happen.”

Andrés Muñoz (2-2) pitched the final 1 1/3 innings for the win.

Seattle has won six straight series.

“We’re pitching awesome,” Servais said. “I’ve talked about that for the last month or so. Our defense has really picked up I thought. … We’re still not clicking offensively, but we’re starting to make some strides.”

Jon Singleton launched a two-run homer to right to give Houston a 4-3 lead in the seventh. Kyle Tucker cut the lead to 3-2 with a two-run homer to right in the sixth.

Luke Raley hit a solo home run into the second deck in right field to lead off the sixth, and the Mariners got two in the second on an Urías bases loaded walk and Josh Rojas RBI single. Rojas finished with three hits.

Seattle starter Bryce Miller allowed four runs on six hits with three strikeouts in six innings.

Houston starter Hunter Brown gave up two runs on five hits with four walks and five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: José Urquidy (right forearm strain) had his live batting practice pushed back from Sunday to Tuesday in Houston to “give him an extra day,” manager Joe Espada said. … INF Grae Kessinger (right shoulder) started a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday. … RHP Cristian Javier (neck discomfort) came out of his rehab start Saturday with Double-A Corpus Christi feeling “good,” Espada said, adding that the plan is for Javier to rejoin the team on the upcoming road trip.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Luis Castillo (3-4, 3.46 ERA) will open a four-game series Monday at the Twins, who will start RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0, 2.45 ERA).

Astros: After a day off Monday, RHP Justin Verlander (1-0, 2.08 ERA) will start Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series at the Yankees, who will start RHP Luis Gil (2-1, 3.19 ERA).

