Good luck finding a more interesting prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft class than UW Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The reason for that? There are so many differing opinions on where he will land when the draft takes place over April 25-27.

Here at Seattle Sports alone this week, we’ve heard from:

• ESPN NFL Draft and fantasy football analyst Field Yates, who told Brock and Salk he expects Penix to be a first-round pick despite having him as the fifth QB off the board.

• Our very own Michael Bumpus, who looked into whether Penix would fit as the No. 12 pick to Denver or No. 13 selection to Vegas.

• ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller, who told Brock and Salk that he still gives Penix a second-round grade.

Essentially, things have been all over the place. Penix has a strong and accurate arm, looked confident in the offense led by former UW Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, and showed off more athleticism than people maybe expected at Washington’s recent pro day. But he has big injury concerns considering he had two seasons earlier in his college career at Indiana ended by torn ACLs.

Well, we might have an answer for where the unevenness in regards to Penix’s draft stock is coming from. On Saturday, NFL reporter Albert Breer of The MMQB shared his insight based on conversations he’s had with people in the league.

“One interesting thing I’ve picked up on making calls this week: Coaches seem to be higher than scouts on Washington QB Michael Penix, in general,” Breer wrote on social media. “Some have him ahead of the presumed top guys (excluding Caleb Williams).”

Like I said at the top, it really is hard to find a more interesting NFL Draft prospect than Michael Penix Jr.

Who will win out in the end: coaches or scouts? Well, that only makes it more intriguing to see where Penix will end up now.

