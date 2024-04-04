Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BUMP AND STACY

Which NFL team is best fit for UW Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr.?

Apr 4, 2024, 3:03 PM

UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr....

Michael Penix Jr. of the UW Huskies during a 2024 game. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

When and where standout UW Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. lands in the upcoming NFL Draft is a topic that’s been widely debated.

ESPN’s Yates: How early UW Huskies’ Penix may go in the NFL Draft

Penix was reportedly scheduled to meet with two interesting fits this week that are drafting in the first half of the first round. NFL Network insider Ian Rapaport said on social media that Penix visited with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday and was set to meet with the Las Vegas Raiders the following day. Former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus weighed on the potential fits for Penix on Thursday during the Four-Down Territory segment of Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy.

“Man, I think this is tough, because you look at the Raiders, they have a new offensive coordinator named Luke Getsy,” Bumpus saud. “He was the Bears OC from (2022-23). The Bears were the No. 2 rushing team in the league – influenced a lot by (quarterback) Justin Fields. Averaged 141 rushing yards per game. Also, he helped DJ Moore have a career high with 96 receptions and 1,300 yards. And you have a No. 1 receiver in Davante Adams. I look at Vegas and I go, ‘You know what? Antonio Pierce, man. He’s kind of like a new player-coach going on. He might vibe with Michael Penix.’”

Pierce, a nine-year NFL veteran, took over as Raiders head coach midway through the season and led Las Vegas to a 5-4 record after Josh McDaniels was fired following a 3-5 start. Las Vegas is heading into the second year of the post-Derek Carr era and doesn’t appear to have a clear answer as his successor. The Raiders, who hold the No. 13 overall pick, brought in Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of the 2023 season, but he struggled to perform and missed time due to injury. They also have 2023 fourth-rounder Aidan O’Connell, who completed 62.1% of his passes for 2,218 yards, 12 TDs and seven interceptions in 11 games last season.

What about a Broncos team that’s picking at No. 12 and is clearly in rebuild mode after moving on from Russell Wilson?

“The question I have with (Denver head coach) Sean Payton is, ‘Can you really develop quarterbacks?’” Bumpus said. “I know you had Drew Brees back in the day forever. You brought him over from the Chargers, you guys did your thing, but you had one quarterback for so long. Can you develop a quarterback? That’s gonna be the question for me. But if you look at the receiving core for the Denver Broncos as a whole, you have (Courtland) Sutton who had 10 touchdowns last year, Tim Patrick had five, you got Josh Reynolds coming over from Detroit. You look at just the core, the Broncos have the better core.”

The Broncos have suffered seven straight losing seasons, including two since the blockbuster trade that sent Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to Denver. Payton is entering his second year as a head coach, but there’s already been plenty of drama during his tenure in Denver. Payton never seemed to gel with Wilson, and he eventually benched the former Seahawks star in favor of journeyman Jarrett Stidham.

“I’m looking at the offensive coordinator Betsy and … Pierce and saying if they’re gonna go after a quarterback, if they’re gonna grab one, I see Michael Penix vibing with the Raiders a bit more. Either way … you gotta deal with Patrick Mahomes twice a year (in the AFC West). It’s almost like a death sentence over there. You better surround that man with a lot of talent.”

Find the full discussion at this link or in the audio player near the top of the story. Listen to Bump and Stacy weekdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

Draft analyst explains why he has second-round grade on Michael Penix

Bump & Stacy Show

Bump and Stacy

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: What drafting OL Troy Fautanu would mean for the Seattle Seahawks?

What would drafting OL Troy Fautanu mean for the Seattle Seahawks? What signals would it send about the rest of their NFL Draft and free agency plans? Could he solidify this Offensive Line group? Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost talk about that and the implication it would have if the Seahawks end up draft the […]

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith Getty 900...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks QB Geno Smith is better at this than you think

Seattle Sports' Michael Bumpus thinks it's time to end the narrative that Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith takes too many sacks.

7 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Get off my lawn! Michael Bumpus turns ‘Old Man’ to yell about the biggest things bothering him

What is bothering Seattle Sports host Michael Bumpus this week? Could NC State center DJ Burns make a transition to play in the NFL? Watch as Bump and Stacy go through the biggest stories of the week that have them hot. Who else needs to get off of Bump’s lawn? Watch their segment here or […]

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Tariq Woolen...

Brandon Gustafson

Bumpus thinks Seahawks’ Riq Woolen will bounce back in 2024

"I really believe Riq Woolen is going to come back next year and be even better," Michael Bumpus said of the Seattle Seahawks cornerback.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks draft UW Huskies Troy Fautanu...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks may not need to look far to fill hole on offensive line

NFL.com's Eric Edholm told Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy why he projects the Seattle Seahawks to take UW OL Tory Fautanu in the first round of the NFL Draft.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Danny Sprinkle...

Brandon Gustafson

Coach Danny Sprinkle: UW Huskies ‘have to be a man-to-man team’

Danny Sprinkle's UW Huskies teams will operate differently than they did under Mike Hopkins, as he shared with Bump & Stacy.

2 days ago

Which NFL team is best fit for UW Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr.?