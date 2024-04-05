New potential NFL Draft trade partner for Seattle Seahawks

There’s always a question surrounding the Seattle Seahawks in the weeks leading up to the NFL Draft: Will the Hawks actually make a selection with their first pick?

As it currently stands, Seattle holds only one pick (No. 16 overall) in the top 80 and two in the top 100. That means the Seahawks have only one selection until the latter half of the third round.

After a big-name trade, the Seahawks may have a new partner interested in making a swap to move up – the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo sent star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in a deal for a 2025 second-round pick Wednesday.

Former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus discussed the potential of a Seahawks-Bills draft swap Thursday on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy.

“The Bills could be looking to move up to try to help protect or get Josh Allen a couple weapons,” Bumpus said. “I look at that 28 spot and the Buffalo Bills, you can still get a receiver at that 28 spot. This is a deep draft class when it comes to receivers. So, unless someone’s talking about (offering) a first-round pick, a second-round pick and a pick in the 2025 draft, I think (the Seahawks) stay put.”

As is the case each year, exactly what the Seahawks decide to do with their first-round pick should come down to who’s available when their names goes on the clock.

“I think that you wait and see how the domino effect goes down,” Bumpus said. “If (Georgia tight end) Brock Bowers is gone, if (UW offensive lineman) Troy Fautanu is gone, then you start to have these conversations. These GM’s and these owners kind of know how this thing’s gonna unfold while it’s going down, because they’re making phone calls, they got people … that are having these conversations so they can kind of predict what’s going to go down. If (Fautanu) is still available, you stay put. If he’s not available, then I think you start to explore some options, because I think you can get a talented whatever-you-need at the 28th spot if the Bills want to do something.”

Seahawks general manager John Schneider was asked if the Seahawks would check in with the Bills Thursday during his weekly show Seattle Sports.

“Absolutely,” Schneider said. “We’ve talked about it in the past. So, the pro guys that are in charge, they’re basically the pro scouts, they are the experts with their specific teams. … Those guys (are looking at) what does Buffalo’s world look like now? What kind of ammunition do they have? Would they want to be getting up into the area where we are? If we want to be moving back. … It’s a constant conversation.”

Listen to the second hour of Thursday’s Bump and Stacy at this link or in the player near the top of this story.

