BROCK AND SALK

Brock’s Seahawks Draft Profile: A fullback option for the offense

Apr 2, 2024, 10:44 AM

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


The Seattle Seahawks have had players at fullback in recent years, but it’s hardly been a staple of the offense. There’s a player in this year’s NFL Draft who could change that, though, and he was the focus of Brock Huard’s Draft Profile on Monday.

Huard explains what next phase of Seahawks’ offseason looks like

That would be Ben Sinnott, a fullback and tight end out of Kansas State. Huard got to see quite a bit of Sinnott’s career through his role as a college football analyst on FOX game broadcasts.

During Monday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports, the former NFL quarterback dove into why he’d like the Hawks to draft Sinnott this year.

Ben Sinnott is a freaky athlete

“He was not a five-star recruit, not a four-star recruit. Actually, I think he originally committed to South Dakota before K-State came in late and were like, ‘Hold on a second. Who is that kid? Who is that raw talent that is 6 foot 4 and about 210 pounds but jumps out of the gym and has got a frame that we can put weight on, that we can develop? Why is he going to South Dakota? Why don’t you de-commit there and come be a Wildcat at Kansas State?’ And that’s exactly what Ben Sinnott did,” Huard said.

During his four years at Kansas State, Sinnott caught 82 passes for 1,138 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also rushed for a score.

And after his college career was over, Sinnott put on a show at the NFL combine, especially for a man of his size.

“At the combine, you know what he was? He was 6-4 and he was 250 pounds because that’s what developmental programs do … Ben Sinnott goes to the combine, he’s 6-4, 250, he runs 4.68 (seconds in the 40-yard dash) with a 1.59 10-yard split – that’s remarkable. He broad jumps 10 foot 6 – that’s remarkable. And he vertical jumps 40 inches. A 40-inch vertical jump at 6-4, 250. That’s called explosive dynamic power,” Huard said.

“He played a little bit as a freshmen, I remember having their games and remember watching this kid a little bit on tape and I’m like man, he is smooth. I remember asking the offensive coordinator Colin Klein, good friend of mine, (about Sinnott and he said) ‘Yeah, we’re just trying to figure out how to use him because he’s kind of a jack-of-all-trades but master of none as a freshman,'” Huard added. “He did a little bit more as a sophomore and started to touch the ball, and then this year all he did was catch it 48 times for 670 yards and six touchdowns … So when the ball was in his hands, it wasn’t as if you didn’t feel that athleticism. You did. And I like guys like that.”

How Sinnott fits the Seattle Seahawks if they draft him

“He reminds me a little bit – not build-wise because (San Francisco Pro Bowl fullback) Kyle Juszczyk was 6-1 when he came out of school – but similarly he was 248 pounds as a fourth-round pick out of Harvard. This is a fourth-round pick,” Huard said.

A player like that could be intriguing for new head coach Mike Macdonald. The Baltimore Ravens, where Macdonald was previously defensive coordinator, drafted Juszczyk and now use fullback Patrick Ricard as a key part of their offense.

“You know what else I’d love for the first time in, I don’t know, 20 years? A fullback. They had it at Baltimore, Mike Macdonald had it (in his one year) at Michigan. He’s had it in the places he’s been,” Huard said. “Give me that kind of player because Kyle Juszczyk has been pretty darn good, been to eight Pro Bowls there in San Francisco as a fourth-round pick. That’s probably where this guy will end up. I wouldn’t mind seeing him as a Seattle Seahawk.”

“I want great, talented, athletic football players. And so do they,” Huard added. “… I don’t necessarily need the most physical freak, I don’t need the guy with like the highest upside necessarily. I want just really, really talented, physically gifted football players. Ben Sinnott’s on that list.”

Listen to Brock Huard’s full draft profile of Ben Sinnott at this link or in the audio player earlier in this story. You can also watch the segment in the video player at the top of this story.

Brock’s Seahawks Draft Profile: A fullback option for the offense