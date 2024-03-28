Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Seattle Mariners announce opening day 26-man roster

Mar 28, 2024, 9:59 AM | Updated: 1:44 pm

Seattle Mariners roster J.P. Crawford...

J.P. Crawford of the Seattle Mariners on opening day of the 2023 MLB season. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

Opening day for the Seattle Mariners is here, and so is their first 26-man active roster for the 2024 MLB season.

Seattle Mariners’ young core, now veterans, fueled by last year’s letdown

There was little suspense left with the roster other than two spots in the bullpen due to Matt Brash and Gregory Santos both not expected to make their season debuts until May due to injury. Those two spots go to right-handers Cody Bolton and Collin Snider, both of whom were picked up in minor transactions this offseason.

Bolton, 25, made his MLB debut last season with Pittsburgh, appearing in 16 games for the Pirates. The 28-year-old Snider is entering his third big league season after spending the past two with the Kansas City Royals.

Another new name in the Seattle bullpen is Austin Voth, a UW Huskies and Kentwood High School product who joined the team on a one-year MLB deal in January.

See the first Mariners lineup of 2024 for opening day vs Red Sox

Along with the active roster announcement came clarity on Seattle’s 10-day, 15-day and 60-day injured lists. Players on the 10-day (position players) and 15-day (pitchers) lists need to also maintain spots on the 40-man roster, while those on the 60-day IL do not.

Here’s how the Mariners’ IL looks as of Thursday morning.

10-day IL

IF/OF Sam Haggerty

15-day IL

RHP Eduard Bazardo
RHP Matt Brash
RHP Gregory Santos
RHP Bryan Woo

60-day IL

RHP Jackson Kowar

As expected, rookie starting pitcher Emerson Hancock has made the roster as he takes the place of Bryan Woo in the rotation. Earlier this week, the Mariners announced that Woo is dealing with elbow inflammation, pushing the start of his season back at least a few weeks.

Here’s the full Seattle Mariners 26-man roster.

The Seattle Mariners begin the regular season at 7:10 p.m. Thursday against the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park. Mariners Radio Network coverage will be carried on the flagship, Seattle Sports 710 AM and the Seattle Sports app, beginning at 6 p.m. with the pregame show. Seattle Sports’ daily shows will also be live at and around the ballpark throughout the day.

More on the Seattle Mariners

Salk: Scars remain as Mariners return, but hope isn’t far away
Breakdown: What the Seattle Mariners bring north this year is very different
Dontrelle Willis: Mariners’ rotation provides ‘quality every single day’
Why Mariners hitters are embracing new approach to offense
Why Jeff Passan ‘flirted’ with picking Seatte Mariners to reach World Series

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Rain Showers
High 52° | Low 42°
Roof is open
Red Sox at Mariners today at 7:10pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners lineup Julio Rodríguez...

Brent Stecker

See the first Mariners lineup of 2024 for opening day vs Red Sox

The Seattle Mariners' batting order for opening day of the 2024 MLB season against Boston showcases an improved amount of length.

57 minutes ago

baseball movie Kevin Costner Field of Dreams...

Brent Stecker

Top 10: Who are the best baseball movie actors of all-time?

To determine the top 10 actors of baseball movie history, we limit the list to those who acted in as least two baseball movies.

2 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners’ young core, now veterans, fueled by last year’s letdown

Falling back can be a part of growing up, and for the once young core of the Seattle Mariners, it is now part of their DNA.

5 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Mitch Haniger...

Mike Salk

Salk: Scars remain as Mariners return, but hope isn’t far away

As the Seattle Mariners return for 2024, Seattle Sports' Mike Salk writes about seasons, scars, frustration, hope and baseball.

20 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller Logan Gilbert Bryan Woo...

Brandon Gustafson

Dontrelle Willis: Mariners’ rotation provides ‘quality every single day’

Dontrelle Willis, a former MLB pitcher and current analyst for FOX Sports, gives his Seattle Mariners insight ahead of opening day.

23 hours ago

Seattle Mariners commercials Julio Rodríguez...

Brent Stecker

Latest Mariners commercial teams Julio up with a franchise icon

Add a new duo to the list of great pairings in Seattle Mariners commercials, with All-Star outfielder Julio Rodríguez joined by a team icon.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners announce opening day 26-man roster