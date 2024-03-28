Seattle Mariners announce opening day 26-man roster

Opening day for the Seattle Mariners is here, and so is their first 26-man active roster for the 2024 MLB season.

There was little suspense left with the roster other than two spots in the bullpen due to Matt Brash and Gregory Santos both not expected to make their season debuts until May due to injury. Those two spots go to right-handers Cody Bolton and Collin Snider, both of whom were picked up in minor transactions this offseason.

Bolton, 25, made his MLB debut last season with Pittsburgh, appearing in 16 games for the Pirates. The 28-year-old Snider is entering his third big league season after spending the past two with the Kansas City Royals.

Another new name in the Seattle bullpen is Austin Voth, a UW Huskies and Kentwood High School product who joined the team on a one-year MLB deal in January.

Along with the active roster announcement came clarity on Seattle’s 10-day, 15-day and 60-day injured lists. Players on the 10-day (position players) and 15-day (pitchers) lists need to also maintain spots on the 40-man roster, while those on the 60-day IL do not.

Here’s how the Mariners’ IL looks as of Thursday morning.

• 10-day IL

IF/OF Sam Haggerty

• 15-day IL

RHP Eduard Bazardo

RHP Matt Brash

RHP Gregory Santos

RHP Bryan Woo

• 60-day IL

RHP Jackson Kowar

As expected, rookie starting pitcher Emerson Hancock has made the roster as he takes the place of Bryan Woo in the rotation. Earlier this week, the Mariners announced that Woo is dealing with elbow inflammation, pushing the start of his season back at least a few weeks.

Here’s the full Seattle Mariners 26-man roster.

The Seattle Mariners begin the regular season at 7:10 p.m. Thursday against the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park. Mariners Radio Network coverage will be carried on the flagship, Seattle Sports 710 AM and the Seattle Sports app, beginning at 6 p.m. with the pregame show. Seattle Sports’ daily shows will also be live at and around the ballpark throughout the day.

