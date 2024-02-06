Seattle Mariners claim RHP Collin Snider off waivers from D-backs

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have claimed right-hander Collin Snider off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Mariners add the brother of notable Seahawks player

Seattle announced the move on Tuesday. Arizona had claimed the 28-year-old Snider off waivers from Kansas City on Dec. 18.

Snider had a 4.87 ERA and one save in 20 appearances with the Royals last season. He walked 13 and struck out 11 in 20 1/3 innings.

He made his big league debut with the Royals a year earlier. For his career, he is 4-2 with a 5.93 ERA in 62 appearances, all but one in relief.k

