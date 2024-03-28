Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

See the first Mariners lineup of 2024 for opening day vs Red Sox

Mar 28, 2024, 1:38 PM | Updated: 1:38 pm

Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners hits a home run on Sept. 11, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Mariners opening day is really getting real, as the first M’s lineup of the 2024 MLB season has arrived ahead of Thursday’s 7:10 p.m. game against the Boston Red Sox.

The good news is the gang’s all here, with notable additions (and former Minnesota Twins teammates) Jorge Polanco and Mitch Garver hitting back-to-back in the middle of Seattle’s order.

Opening day reading: The 10 best baseball movie actors of all-time

J.P. Crawford and two-time All-Star Julio Rodríguez are in their customary 1-2 spots, but the batting order’s improved length is also on display with the returning Mitch Haniger and first baseman Ty France both hitting in the bottom half.

This is what it looks like.

Opening day lineup: Seattle Mariners (0-0)

1. J.P. Crawford, SS
2. Julio Rodríguez, CF
3. Jorge Polanco, 2B
4. Mitch Garver, DH
5. Cal Raleigh, C
6. Mitch Haniger, RF
7. Dominic Canzone, LF
8. Ty France, 1B
9. Josh Rojas, 3B

Luis Castillo, SP

The Mariners will send this lineup out against second-year Boston Red Sox right-handed pitcher Brayan Bello.

Seattle also announced its full 26-man active roster for opening day on Thursday morning, along with the players who are starting the season on the injured list. Click to link below for more.

Seattle Mariners announce opening day 26-man roster

Radio coverage of Thursday’s game and every M’s game to follow this season can be heard on Seattle Sports 710 AM and the Seattle Sports app, the flagship of the Mariners Radio Network. Pregame begins at 6 p.m., and Seattle Sports’ daily shows are at and around the ballpark all day broadcasting live.

For details on how to stream the Mariners radio call, click here.

