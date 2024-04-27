Haniger hits grand slam, Seattle Mariners beat D-backs 6-1
Apr 26, 2024, 9:23 PM | Updated: 9:27 pm
(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, two batters after Arizona ace Zac Gallen left because of tightness in his right hamstring, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Diamondbacks 6-1 on Friday night.
Seattle Mariners 6, Arizona Diamondbacks 1: Box Score
Gallen (3-2) walked Josh Rojas to lead off the sixth, then was pulled in the middle of Julio Rodríguez’s subsequent at-bat.
Rodríguez went on to single off Scott McGough, and Cal Raleigh walked to load the bases for Haniger, who hammered a 389-foot shot to left-center.
Josh Rojas and Mitch Garver also homered for Seattle, and Emerson Hancock (3-2) threw six strong innings. Rojas homered on Gallen’s first pitch of the game, and Garver made it a 2-0 in the second.
GRAND SALAMI TIME! #TridentsUp pic.twitter.com/eU5F0qNHfA
— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 27, 2024
Arizona’s Kevin Newman homered in the sixth, one of two hits allowed by Hancock.
Gallen allowed three hits and three earned runs.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Diamondbacks: RHP Paul Sewald (oblique) was set to throw a bullpen Saturday and will most likely make another minor-league rehab appearance before making his return from the injured list.
Mariners: Bryan Woo (elbow) will make his second rehab start Saturday at Triple-A Tacoma and will likely make one more before returning to the active roster … RHP Matt Brash (elbow) is throwing at 100% and was being examined Friday in Seattle to determine if he’ll go on a rehab assignment soon.
UP NEXT
Mariners right-hander George Kirby (2-2, 5.33 ERA) was scheduled to pitch Saturday against Diamondbacks right-hander Slade Cecconi (1-0, 3.00 ERA).
