The Seattle Mariners have added a righty – a local righty – by signing Austin Voth to a one-year, $1.25 million major league contract.

A former 2013 fifth-round pick by the Washington Nationals, the 31-year-old Voth attended Kentwood High School, where he helped lead the 2010 squad to the Class 4A Washington state championship. He then pitched three seasons for the UW Huskies from 2011-13.

Voth made 25 relief appearances with the Baltimore Orioles in 2023, going 1-2 with a 5.19 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched with 15 walks and 34 strikeouts. Over six MLB seasons, Voth has accumulated 299 1/3 innings between the Nationals and Orioles, mostly as a starter.

The plan with the Mariners is to stretch Voth out in spring training to be available as starter depth, then shorten him back into a relief role before the season starts.

The addition of Voth, who is out of minor league options, brings a second South Sound arm to the Mariners ‘pen, which could make things interesting:

With the move, the Mariners’ 40-man roster is now full.

Notes

• MLB has announced spring training dates for all 30 clubs. Mariners pitchers and catchers will report to the team’s complex in Peoria, Ariz., on Feb. 14 and hold a first workout on Feb. 15. Position players will report Feb. 19, with the first full squad workout on Feb. 20.

• The Mariners have landed four in Baseball America’s new top 100 prospects list: Cole Young (44), Harry Ford (51), Colt Emerson (52) and Lazaro Montes (100). All are position players.

• If you missed the Mariners Hot Stove that aired Tuesday night on Seattle Sports, never fear, we have a podcast. Guests were catcher Cal Raleigh, new bench coach/offensive coordinator Brant Brown, new pitching strategist/MLB assistant pitching coach Danny Farquar, and international scouting director Frankie Thon Jr. The Hot Stove airs from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday nights on Seattle Sports.

