Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SHANNON DRAYER

Drayer’s Notebook: Seattle Mariners sign local product to swing role

Jan 17, 2024, 12:07 PM

Seattle Mariners Austin Voth...

BY SHANNON DRAYER


Mariners Insider, Seattle Sports

The Seattle Mariners have added a righty – a local righty – by signing Austin Voth to a one-year, $1.25 million major league contract.

What They Said: New Mariners OF Luke Raley on his role and more

A former 2013 fifth-round pick by the Washington Nationals, the 31-year-old Voth attended Kentwood High School, where he helped lead the 2010 squad to the Class 4A Washington state championship. He then pitched three seasons for the UW Huskies from 2011-13.

Voth made 25 relief appearances with the Baltimore Orioles in 2023, going 1-2 with a 5.19 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched with 15 walks and 34 strikeouts. Over six MLB seasons, Voth has accumulated 299 1/3 innings between the Nationals and Orioles, mostly as a starter.

The plan with the Mariners is to stretch Voth out in spring training to be available as starter depth, then shorten him back into a relief role before the season starts.

The addition of Voth, who is out of minor league options, brings a second South Sound arm to the Mariners ‘pen, which could make things interesting:

With the move, the Mariners’ 40-man roster is now full.

Notes

• MLB has announced spring training dates for all 30 clubs. Mariners pitchers and catchers will report to the team’s complex in Peoria, Ariz., on Feb. 14 and hold a first workout on Feb. 15. Position players will report Feb. 19, with the first full squad workout on Feb. 20.

• The Mariners have landed four in Baseball America’s new top 100 prospects list: Cole Young (44), Harry Ford (51), Colt Emerson (52) and Lazaro Montes (100). All are position players.

• If you missed the Mariners Hot Stove that aired Tuesday night on Seattle Sports, never fear, we have a podcast. Guests were catcher Cal Raleigh, new bench coach/offensive coordinator Brant Brown, new pitching strategist/MLB assistant pitching coach Danny Farquar, and international scouting director Frankie Thon Jr. The Hot Stove airs from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday nights on Seattle Sports.

From the Hot Stove: Brant Brown dives into hitting strategy

More on Seattle Mariners

Notebook: Arbitration deals, Farquhar return, new RHP
M’s Breakdown: GM Justin Hollander on latest trades, what’s next
Drayer: Mariners ‘feel good’ about team after trades, and more could be coming
Mariners trade Ray to Giants for Haniger, DeSclafani; get Raley from Rays
Drayer: Mitch Garver feels ‘really valued’ with way Seattle Mariners see him

Shannon Drayer

Seattle Mariners general dugout...

Shannon Drayer

M’s Hot Stove: New coach Brant Brown dives into hitting strategy

New Seattle Mariners offensive coordinator and bench coach Brant Brown joined The Hot Stove Show and dove into the team's hitting.

17 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Mauricio Llovera...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners Notebook: Arbitration deals, Farquhar return, new RHP

Seattle Mariners insider Shannon Drayer gets you up to date with the latest on the team, including salaries for arbitration-eligible players.

6 days ago

Seattle Mariners Mitch Haniger...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners Breakdown: GM Justin Hollander on latest trades, what’s next

On the return of The Hot Stove on Seattle Sports, Mariners general manager Justin Hollander joined the show to talk through the teams moves.

7 days ago

Seattle Mariners Mitch Haniger...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer: Mariners ‘feel good’ about team after trades, and more could be coming

Shannon Drayer has the latest after the Seattle Mariners' two big trades, including whether the team could still have one big move left.

12 days ago

Seattle Mariners Mitch Garver...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer: Mitch Garver feels ‘really valued’ with way Mariners see him

New Seattle Mariners slugger Mitch Garver spoke to the media for the first time since his signing. Shannon Drayer shares what stood out.

13 days ago

Seattle Mariners Garver Mitch...

Shannon Drayer

New M’s DH Mitch Garver is 0 for 31 at T-Mobile Park – is it a problem?

The Seattle Mariners have a new DH in Mitch Garver, who happens to have no hits in eight games at T-Mobile Park. Shannon Drayer takes a close look to see what it says.

18 days ago

Drayer’s Notebook: Seattle Mariners sign local product to swing role