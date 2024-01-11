The Seattle Mariners can cross one more item off their offseason list, as the team announced Thursday shortly after the arbitration deadline passed that it has agreed to terms with all seven of their arbitration-eligible players.

Barring a trade, there will be no arbitration hearings for the Mariners this spring. Ty France, Trent Thornton, Josh Rojas, Sam Haggerty, Justin Topa and Logan Gilbert all were able to come to agreement with the team for their 2024 salaries.

MLB’s Jon Morosi and Daniel Kramer had the numbers:

• Ty France, $6.775 million

• Luis Urías, $5 million

• Logan Gilbert, $4.05 million

• Josh Rojas, $3.1 million

• Justin Topa, $1.25 million

• Trent Thornton, $1.2 million

• Sam Haggerty, $900,000

The Mariners had previously tendered contracts to 24 pre-arbitration eligible players. Along with the eight players already under contract heading into the ’24 season, the 40-man roster is now at 39.

Lost perhaps in the football news, here are some Wednesday notes.

Farquhar returns to organization

A familiar face is back: Danny Farquhar has been added to the major league staff as a pitching strategist and assistant pitching coach.

Welcome back, Danny Farquhar 🙌 Danny is rejoining the organization as a Pitching Strategist and Assistant Pitching Coach on our Major League coaching staff.

Farquhar served as a coach in the White Sox organization following his retirement in 2019 from playing due to a brain aneurysm suffered during a game the year before. He most recently served as pitching coach for the Double-A Birmingham Barons.

Farquhar came to the Mariners in 2013 as part of the trade that sent Ichiro to the Yankees. His MLB playing career spanned parts of sevens seasons with Toronto, Seattle, Tampa Bay and the White Sox.

Farquhar will join us as a guest on the next Mariners Hot Stove, which airs from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday nights on Seattle Sports.

Pair of Seattle Mariners adds

The Mariners claimed right-handed reliever Mauricio Llovera off waivers from Boston on Wednesday. The 27 year old appeared in 30 games with San Francisco and Boston last season, going 2-3 with a 4.89 ERA (19 earned runs, 35 innings) with 15 walks and 29 strikeouts.

We have claimed RHP Mauricio Llovera off waivers from the Red Sox and added him to our 40-man roster.

The M’s have also added infielder Michael Chavis on a minor league deal, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel reported Thursday. Chavis, 28, has appeared in 357 MLB games over five seasons with Boston, Pittsburgh and Washington. He hit 18 home runs in 95 games as a rookie with the Red Sox in 2019, and had 14 homers in 129 games with the Pirates in 2022. Last season, he played 48 games with the Nationals, appearing mostly at second base (22 games) but also spending time at first, third, and the corner outfield spots.

