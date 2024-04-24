Update: This story was updated at 5:05 p.m. to include J.P. Crawford being a late scratch from Wednesday’s lineup.

The Seattle Mariners’ starting lineup for Wednesday’s matchup with the Texas Rangers had a notable name missing when it was released before the game and another by the time first pitch occurred.

Seattle Mariners catcher one of MLB’s ‘most underrated players’

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh was out of the lineup after going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in Tuesday’s 4-0 victory, and shortstop J.P Crawford was a late scratch less than one hour before first pitch. Why were Raleigh and Crawford not available? Seattle Sports’ Mariners insider Shannon Drayer had the scoop.

Raleigh was held out of the lineup after having emergency surgery on a broke tooth Wednesday morning and Crawford was removed from the lineup with oblique soreness, Drayer reported.

Raleigh out of the #Mariners lineup because he had oral surgery this morning. Caught a shutout and hit a home run with a really bad tooth last night. Looked terrible after the game. — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) April 24, 2024

Raleigh has been on a tear at the plate of late, homering in four of his past five games. During the stretch, the switch-hitting catcher slashed .474/.522/1.105 with nine hits and nine RBIs in 23 at-bats. Crawford has also been heating up offensively and held a five-game hitting streak entering Wednesday.

Backup catcher Seby Zavala was in the lineup and batting ninth to replace Raleigh. Zavala had some early struggles offensively and didn’t reach base in his first four games and 12 plate appearances as a Mariner, but he’s coming off three-hit performance against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. He entered the game slashing .168/.188/.250 with a double and an RBI. Dylan Moore was the late add to replace Crawford, who was originally slated to be the leadoff hitter. Third baseman Josh Rojas moved up to the leadoff spot while Moore batted eighth.

Crawford scratched from the lineup tonight with oblique soreness. — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) April 24, 2024

Zavala will be catching for right-hander Bryce Miller, who’s been lights out with a 3-1 record and 1.85 ERA through four starts. Miller matches up with Texas right-hander Jon Gray (0-1, 3.15) with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. You can listen to the game live on Seattle Sports 710 AM or on the Seattle Sports app. Pregame coverage begins at 4 p.m.

