SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks legend K.J. Wright lands job with NFC West rival

Mar 4, 2024, 10:41 AM | Updated: 2:10 pm

Former Seattle Seahawks LB K.J. Wright at a 2023 ceremony honoring the Super Bowl team. (Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

Former Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl linebacker K.J. Wright is entering the coaching ranks – with a division rival of his former team.

Wright announced Monday on his podcast, K.J. All Day, that has joined San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s staff as assistant linebackers and defensive quality control coach. It is the first coaching gig for Wright since he retired from the NFL following the 2021 season.

The 49ers are coming off a trip to the Super Bowl last month, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime.

The 34-year-old Wright has been a regular voice heard on the Seattle Sports airwaves since his retirement, joining Brock and Salk on Wednesday mornings during the football season and periodically during the offseason for The K.J. Wright Show dating back to 2022.

Wright was a fourth-round NFL Draft pick by the Seahawks in 2011 out of Mississippi State. The Olive Branch, Miss., native spent the first 10 years of his 11-year NFL playing career with Seattle, making the Pro Bowl in 2016 and helping the team win a Super Bowl at the end of the 2013 season. He started 140 of the 144 games he played with the Seahawks, and finished his career by playing 17 games with eight starts in 2021 with the Las Vegas Raiders.

