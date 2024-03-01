Every year, someone steals the show at the NFL combine. In fact, the Seattle Seahawks have one of those players on the roster in receiver DK Metcalf.

Metcalf shined at the combine, especially with his blazing 4.33-second 40-yard dash at 6 foot 3 and 228 pounds. The Hawks selected Metcalf in the second round and he has become one of the best receivers in franchise history.

So what does Seahawks general manager think of those combine standouts? He shared his insight during the weekly John Schneider Show on Seattle Sports.

“What it really does it tells you about the work ethic and the character of the individual,” Schneider told Wyman and Bob. “If the guy comes in here and he’s not in shape and doesn’t have a good workout, that tells you something, right? And then obviously the guys that you expect to run well or shuttle well or catch the ball well or throw the ball well, whatever, I mean, those are really like the standards that you’re looking for, and did they uphold their own standards and what our standards will be?”

“So like the ‘workout warrior’ stuff for us is really more of a kind of stamp of approval,” Schneider added, “Like, ‘Hey, that guy, yeah, we expected that guy to work out like that,’ and/or ‘We better go back and study more film and try to figure out did we miss something with the guy?’ Say the guy doesn’t play like a 4.4 player on the field and he comes down here and runs well, then OK, let’s go back and look at the film and see what we’re missing.”

Schneider was asked if a combine workout has changed his mind one way or the other when it comes to evaluating a prospect.

“Absolutely. It’s a very humbling business,” Schneider said with a laugh. “You can go out and study a player and in the fall and then go through the All-Star process and then go through your your pre-combine meetings and then have a sense of how you feel about the player’s ability and then the guy goes out and looks really good or can look not as good as you thought. So you’re like, ‘OK, let’s get back to basics here and let’s start the process over and really dive into this player.'”

People tend to focus mostly on the workout portion of the combine, especially when it comes to the 40-yard dash. But teams also focus a lot on sitdown interviews with different draft prospects.

Schneider discussed what he and the teams look to learn when sitting down with a player.

“It depends on the player, what we’ve learned through the fall and then through the All-Star process and then the players that we haven’t been able to spend individual time with,” Schneider said.

That’s where area scouts help a lot, Schneider said, as they help set up questions to ask prospects both at the combine and in later follow-up interviews.

“The obvious ones are do you love ball? What does it mean to you? What would you do if you didn’t have football in your life? And what about your support system and who’s gonna come with you and help you make that transition to Seattle? And how do you learn? Show us some football knowledge here,” Schneider said. “So yeah, there’s a lot of different questions (like) the character part.”

