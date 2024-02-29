The NFL combine kicked off this week, and that’s always a key part of the NFL Draft cycle for the Seattle Seahawks and the other 31 teams as they scout top prospects.

Barring a trade up or down, the Hawks hold the No. 16 overall selection this year.

So who will be the first draft pick of the Mike Macdonald era? Here’s who some top NFL Draft analysts have the Seattle Seahawks taking in their most recent mock drafts.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper – Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu

Mel Kiper, who revolutionized NFL Draft coverage, has the Seahawks going local in the first round.

“OK, so guard might not be the most exciting position for a mock draft, but I can assure you that Seahawks fans should be happy with Fautanu, who could stay near where he went to college. That’s because he’s a fun offensive line prospect to watch on tape. He has excellent feet and plays hard on every snap. Fautanu started 28 games at left tackle for the Huskies, but I see his future on the interior because of his 6-foot-4 frame,” Kiper said.

Kiper noted that all three of Seattle’s Week 1 starting interior offensive linemen – center Evan Brown and guards Damien Lewis and Phil Haynes – are pending free agents.

“Seattle will have holes to fill along the interior of its line,” Kiper wrote. “And Seattle ranked 28th in rushing yards per game (92.9), surely new coordinator Ryan Grubb wants to see upgrades there. Fautanu would give this offense an instant boost.”

Fautanu to the Seahawks would mean he’d reunite with Grubb and Scott Huff, his offensive line coach at UW.

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah – Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II

Daniel Jeremiah initially had the Seahawks selecting Fautanu in his last mock draft. This time around, he has the Hawks going with the other side of the ball in Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II.

“Leonard Williams is a pending free agent, but even if the Seahawks work out a deal with him, Murphy would be a nice complement on the interior defensive line,” he wrote.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks – Georgia tight end Brock Bowers

Jeremiah’s colleague Bucky Brooks has the Seahawks going a different route, instead drafting standout Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. Two of the Seahawks’ top tight end are pending free agents.

“Seattle needs a playmaker in the aerial attack with the potential to control the middle of the field,” Brooks said. “Bowers’ presence would create more big-play opportunities for the Seahawks’ perimeter pass catchers.”

The Ringer staff – Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner

The fine folks at The Ringer teamed up for a mock draft this week and have the Seahawks selecting an edge rusher in Alabama’s Dallas Turner.

“Once Uchenna Nwosu went down midseason, Seattle’s lack of edge-rusher depth was sorely exposed. Now, with Mike Macdonald in place as the new head coach and defensive mind, Seattle doesn’t need elite play off the edge, but versatility would sure be welcome. Turner, who is 6-foot-4 and around 245 pounds, will need to have some value as a dropper in the league to stick. I think Macdonald would welcome his quick first step and surprising toughness against the run.”

The Athletic staff – Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse

At The Athletic, that team also has the Seahawks selecting an edge rusher, but instead of Turner, it’s Florida State’s Jared Verse.

“”First-time head coach Mike Macdonald inherits a defense that a year ago finished 28th in yards per rush and 20th in yards per pass attempt. In order to return to consistent contention in the NFC West, the Seahawks need to revitalize the side of the ball that once led them to back-to-back Super Bowls. Seattle acquired Leonard Williams from the Jets before the trade deadline, but it could still use a star edge rusher on the outside, and Verse fits the bill. In his last two years as a starter at FSU, Verse totaled 18 sacks and showed flashes of the terror he could become.”

Yahoo’s Charles McDonald and Nate Tice – Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton

At Yahoo Sports, Charles McDonald and Nate Tice teamed up for a mock draft and have the Seahawks taking big defensive tackle Johnny Newton from Illinois.

“Mike Macdonald will be able to cover up a lot with his knowledge and play-calling, but the Seahawks could still use a boost of talent on the interior of their defense,” they wrote. “Newton is one of the few premier interior defensive line talents in this class and would fit well.”

