Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BUMP AND STACY

How does new salary cap impact Seahawks’ offseason?

Feb 26, 2024, 2:58 PM

Seattle Seahawks Jamal Adams...

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. reacts in front of Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams on Nov. 5, 2023. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

(Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The NFL has set its salary cap for the 2024 season, with the Seattle Seahawks and the rest of the league’s 32 teams receiving a record increase of $30.6 million with the cap at $255.4 million.

Seattle Seahawks Draft: Why QB J.J. McCarthy is ‘not an easy evaluation’

How does all that newly available money impact what the Seahawks may do with their roster this offseason?

On Monday’s edition of Bump and Stacy on Seattle Sports, Stacy Rost asked her co-host, Michael Bumpus, that exact question.

Bumpus, a former NFL wide receiver who is now a host and analyst for the Seahawks Radio Network, has an interesting way of looking at it.

“Surprisingly, no,” Bumpus responded when asked if the new salary cap changed the way he looks at the Seahawks’ roster.

And why is that?

“Because I think you still have to figure out what you can do with Jamal (Adams), and I think most people think they’re on the same page with that,” Bumpus continued. “I think that you still have to do what you can to keep Leonard (Williams), and I think you still have to do what you can to keep Jordyn (Brooks). I look at the tight end room the same way. Alright, how many of those are you going to keep? I don’t think it forces you to do anything. I think it allows you to look elsewhere a bit more.”

That’s where things could get interesting. Perhaps it makes the Seahawks a player in the market for linebacker Patrick Queen, for example, who just made his first Pro Bowl in his fourth season with the Baltimore Ravens.

“Only thing it does is it says alright, go ahead and make a bid for Queen. But with that, Baltimore’s gonna make a higher bid for Queen, and so is everyone else in the league who’s looking for a linebacker,” Bumpus said.

The record increase to the cap also helps Seattle’s quarterback situation, according to Bumpus.

“I look at Geno (Smith) and I still think he’s on a good deal because next year he’s only going to count for about 11% of of the salary cap.”

Seahawks keeping Geno Smith, guaranteeing ’24 salary

The way Bumpus sees it, the new cap doesn’t change much in terms of how Seattle will handle the top of its roster.

“I love that there’s more money to be spent, but I look at the top 5% of the roster and I go, alright, you still gotta do what you can to keep those guys. It’s the guys who are coming off the bench, who are running down on special teams and all that, how many of those guys can you fill in? How many quality guys can you fill in in those roles? So no, I look at the roster the same.

“You still keep Geno, got to figure out what to do with Jamal, you want to keep Brooks, you want to keep Leonard, you have to look at the tight end room. The offensive line I think they’re gonna hit the draft for that. So no, as crazy as it seems to add $30 million to that thing and to see the possibilities, I still feel the exact same way about the Seahawks roster.”

Listen to the full conversation in Four-Down Territory, which is the second segment in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post from Monday’s edition of Bump and Stacy. And for more on the salary cap, listen to Bump and Stacy’s discussion with Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein in the player below.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Draft: Analyst says Texas’ Byron Murphy has best D-tackle tape
Three reasons not to worry about Seahawks coaches not attending combine
Bumpus: Two offensive players the Seahawks should target in first round
Rost: Which young Seahawks need to break out in 2024?
Seattle Seahawks GM Schneider: Why new coaching staff won’t be at combine

Bump & Stacy Show

Bump and Stacy

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald John Schneider...

Brandon Gustafson

3 reasons not to worry about Seahawks coaches not attending combine

Seattle Seahawks coaches won't attend the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, and Stacy Rost says there are three reasons why it's not a big deal.

3 days ago

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft brock Bowers...

Brandon Gustafson

Bumpus: 2 offensive players the Seahawks should target in 1st round

Michael Bumpus has his eyes on two players should the Seattle Seahawks go offense with their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

3 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: What does the restructure of Geno Smith’s contract mean

What does the restructuring of Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith’s contract mean for this team? Does it signal whether or not Geno will be the QB for this team this season and beyond? Stacy Rost and Curtis Rogers discussed that and what exactly the move means for the rest of this team’s off-season schedule. Are […]

3 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Riq Woolen...

Stacy Rost

Rost: Which young Seahawks need to break out in 2024?

Bump & Stacy break down the young players they think could most impact the Seattle Seahawks' 2024 season if they break out.

3 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Jamal Adams...

Brandon Gustafson

What will Seahawks do with Jamal Adams and Tyler Lockett?

PFF salary expert Brad Spielberger joined Bump & Stacy to discuss what the Seattle Seahawks should do with two of their highest-paid players.

4 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Should the Seattle Seahawks explore trading DB Riq Woolen

Should the Seattle Seahawks explore trading DB Riq Woolen? If DB is going to become a desirable position in the NFL, should the Seahawks capitalize on moving a piece like Riq? Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost explore that hypothetical question and whether or not this franchise should even consider it. What does he need to […]

4 days ago

How does new salary cap impact Seahawks’ offseason?