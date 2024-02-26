Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WSU

AP Men’s Hoops Top 25: See where WSU, Gonzaga landed

Feb 26, 2024, 11:18 AM | Updated: 11:26 am

WSU basketball Myles Rice...

WSU guard Myles Rice celebrates with teammate Isaiah Watts during a 2024 basketball game. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The 509 is getting some shine in the latest men’s basketball top 25 rankings from The Associated Press, with both the WSU Cougars and Gonzaga Bulldogs making the new poll released Monday.

WSU (21-7) rose two spots to No. 19 in the rankings thanks to the Cougs’ 77-74 upset victory at then-No. 4 Arizona last Thursday. Wazzu’s 73-61 loss on Saturday at unranked Arizona State that snapped an eight-game win streak didn’t hurt too much, it turns out. Nor did the loss to the Cougars drastically hurt Arizona (21-6), which only fell two spots to No. 6.

Washington State returned to the AP top 25 last week for the first time since 2008 and appears primed to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in just as long next month.

At 12-5 in Pac-12 play, the Cougars enter the week just a half-game behind Arizona (12-4) for the conference lead.

As for the Zags (22-6), they are back in the rankings at No. 23 after a six-week absence, ending their first stretch outside of the poll since the 2015-16 season.

Click here for the full AP men’s basketball top 25 rankings

Gonzaga beat Santa Clara 94-81 on Saturday and Pacific 86-65 last Thursday.

The UW Huskies (15-13) received four poll points in the voting, as well.

The Zags have a huge week coming up with a trip to San Francisco (22-7) on Thursday, then a regular season finale at No. 17 Saint Mary’s (23-6) on Saturday against the WCC-leading Gaels.

WSU has three games left on its Pac-12 schedule, all at home: USC at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, UCLA at 4 p.m. Saturday, and the UW Huskies on Thursday, March 7. Radio coverage of each of those games will air on the Seattle Sports app.

In the women’s basketball top 25, Gonzaga (28-2) stood pat at No. 16 in Monday’s new rankings. Click here to see the full poll results.

Sunday: UW Huskies women take down No. 9 Oregon State 61-51

WSU

WSU Cougars Myles Rice ASU...

The Associated Press

No. 21 WSU falls to ASU 73-61, snapping 8-game win streak

Jose Perez scored 16 points, Frankie Collins added 14 and Arizona State surprised No. 21 WSU 73-61 on Saturday night, ending the Cougars' eight-game winning streak.

2 days ago

WSU Arizona Pac-12...

David Brandt

Wells, No. 21 WSU beat No. 4 Arizona 77-74 as Cougs now lead Pac-12

Jayden Wells had a 4-point play to help No. 21 WSU knock off No. 4 Arizona on the road as the Cougars now sit atop the Pac-12 standings.

4 days ago

UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr College Football Playoff...

Ralph D. Russo and Stephen Hawkins

How the new 12-team College Football Playoff will work

The 12-team College Football Playoff is 10 months away from kicking off and the format for it has finally been locked in.

5 days ago

WSU basketball Rueben Chinyelu...

Dave Skretta

No. 21 WSU, ranked for first time in 16 years, set for showdown vs. No. 4 Zona

The No. 21 WSU Cougars can underscore how good they are Thursday night when they carry their first AP Top 25 ranking since the 2007-08 season into a Pac-12 showdown with fourth-ranked Arizona.

6 days ago

WSU basketball Myles Rice...

Dave Skretta

WSU men’s basketball cracks AP Top 25, ending 302-week drought

The WSU Cougars jumped into the AP men's basketball rankings Monday to end a 302-week drought stretching back to the 2007-08 season.

7 days ago

Pac-12...

The Associated Press

Pac-12 promotes Teresa Gould to replace Kliavkoff as commissioner

The Pac-12 Conference has promoted Teresa Gould to commissioner as the league tries to navigate a murky future.

7 days ago

AP Men’s Hoops Top 25: See where WSU, Gonzaga landed