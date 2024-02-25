Close
GONZAGA

Ike scores 26 as Gonzaga takes down Santa Clara 94-81

Feb 24, 2024, 9:42 PM

Graham Ike of the Gonzaga Bulldogs takes a shot under the basket against Syracuse on Nov. 21, 2023. (Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Graham Ike had 26 points for Gonzaga in the Bulldogs’ 94-81 win over Santa Clara on Saturday night.

Gonzaga 94, Santa Clara 81: Box score

Ike also added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (22-6, 12-2 West Coast Conference). Nolan Hickman scored 20 points and added five assists. Ryan Nembhard shot 7 of 13 from the field and 3 for 7 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding six rebounds and six assists. It was the sixth straight victory for the Bulldogs.

Christoph Tilly led the Broncos (18-11, 9-5) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and eight rebounds. Johnny O’Neil added 16 points, three steals and two blocks for Santa Clara. In addition, Francisco Caffaro finished with 10 points.

Gonzaga took the lead with 4:13 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Ike led the Bulldogs with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 52-46 at the break.

