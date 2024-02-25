Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WSU

No. 21 WSU falls to ASU 73-61, snapping 8-game win streak

Feb 24, 2024, 7:28 PM | Updated: 7:29 pm

WSU Cougars Myles Rice ASU...

Myles Rice of the WSU Cougars drives against ASU on Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jose Perez scored 16 points, Frankie Collins added 14 and Arizona State surprised No. 21 WSU 73-61 on Saturday night, ending the Cougars’ eight-game winning streak.

WSU Cougars 73, ASU Sun Devils 61: Box score

Washington State (21-7, 12-5 Pac-12) trailed by seven at halftime, but opened the second half on a 9-0 run to take a 38-36 lead, which was its first advantage since early in the first half.

Arizona State (14-14, 8-9) roared right back, scoring the next seven points to regain the lead. The Sun Devils wouldn’t trail again.

The game stayed tight for the next several minutes, but every time the Cougars got a few buckets, it seemed the Sun Devils responded with a big shot. Arizona State’s defense turned up the pressure late with blocked shots on back-to-back possessions, and the last one resulted in a fastbreak layup for Adam Miller and a 64-55 lead with 3:38 left.

Miller’s 3-pointer with 1:50 left gave the Sun Devils a 69-57 lead. He finished with 12 points.

WSU split its two games since being ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since the 2007-08 season. The Cougars — now a half-game behind Arizona for the Pac-12 lead — scored a huge upset win over the fourth-ranked Wildcats on Thursday before falling to the Sun Devils.

Issac Jones led Washington State with 16 points and 11 rebounds. The Cougars shot just 3 of 18 (17%) on 3-pointers.

The Sun Devils went on a 13-0 run early in the first half and pushed to an 18-6 lead. The Cougars recovered fairly quickly, cutting the margin to one, but Arizona State took a 36-29 lead into halftime after shooting 53% from the field.

BIG PICTURE

WSU Cougars: The Cougars didn’t have a good start and that gave the Sun Devils some much-needed confidence. Washington State still looks like a solid NCAA Tournament team, but will now need some help from other teams to win the Pac-12 regular-season title.

ASU Sun Devils: The Sun Devils played some of their best basketball of the season, which is a good sign for ninth-year coach Bobby Hurley, whose job security is a lingering question.

UP NEXT

WSU Cougars: Host USC on Thursday.

ASU Sun Devils: Host Arizona on Wednesday.

Love scores 28, No. 4 Arizona bounces back to beat UW Huskies 91-75

WSU

WSU Arizona Pac-12...

David Brandt

Wells, No. 21 WSU beat No. 4 Arizona 77-74 as Cougs now lead Pac-12

Jayden Wells had a 4-point play to help No. 21 WSU knock off No. 4 Arizona on the road as the Cougars now sit atop the Pac-12 standings.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr College Football Playoff...

Ralph D. Russo and Stephen Hawkins

How the new 12-team College Football Playoff will work

The 12-team College Football Playoff is 10 months away from kicking off and the format for it has finally been locked in.

3 days ago

WSU basketball Rueben Chinyelu...

Dave Skretta

No. 21 WSU, ranked for first time in 16 years, set for showdown vs. No. 4 Zona

The No. 21 WSU Cougars can underscore how good they are Thursday night when they carry their first AP Top 25 ranking since the 2007-08 season into a Pac-12 showdown with fourth-ranked Arizona.

4 days ago

WSU basketball Myles Rice...

Dave Skretta

WSU men’s basketball cracks AP Top 25, ending 302-week drought

The WSU Cougars jumped into the AP men's basketball rankings Monday to end a 302-week drought stretching back to the 2007-08 season.

5 days ago

Pac-12...

The Associated Press

Pac-12 promotes Teresa Gould to replace Kliavkoff as commissioner

The Pac-12 Conference has promoted Teresa Gould to commissioner as the league tries to navigate a murky future.

5 days ago

WSU basketball Isaac Jones Cougars...

Brent Stecker

WSU hoops has insiders’ attention – is NCAA Tournament next?

Coach Kyle Smith and the WSU men's basketball team look bound for the NCAA Tournament, and college hoops insiders are taking notice.

6 days ago

No. 21 WSU falls to ASU 73-61, snapping 8-game win streak