Ike’s double-double leads Gonzaga past Portland 86-65

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Graham Ike scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as Gonzaga beat Portland 86-65 on Thursday night for its fifth straight win.

Nolan Hickman scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 12, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (21-6, 11-2 West Coast Conference). Anton Watson and Ben Gregg each scored 13 points.

The Pilots (9-20, 3-11) were led in scoring by Tyler Robertson, who finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. Tyler Harris added 12 points for Portland. Vasilije Vucinic also put up 10 points.

Gregg scored all 13 of his points in the first half to help put the Bulldogs up 43-30 at the break. Gonzaga pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half.

