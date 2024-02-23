Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

GONZAGA

Ike’s double-double leads Gonzaga past Portland 86-65

Feb 22, 2024, 9:03 PM

Gonzaga...

Graham Ike of the Gonzaga Bulldogs attempts to score on Feb. 22, 2024. (Soobum Im/Getty Images)

(Soobum Im/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Graham Ike scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as Gonzaga beat Portland 86-65 on Thursday night for its fifth straight win.

Gonzaga 86, Portland 65: Stats

Nolan Hickman scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 12, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (21-6, 11-2 West Coast Conference). Anton Watson and Ben Gregg each scored 13 points.

The Pilots (9-20, 3-11) were led in scoring by Tyler Robertson, who finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. Tyler Harris added 12 points for Portland. Vasilije Vucinic also put up 10 points.

Gregg scored all 13 of his points in the first half to help put the Bulldogs up 43-30 at the break. Gonzaga pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half.

Ike, Nembhard lead Gonzaga to 102-76 romp over Pacific

Gonzaga

WSU basketball Myles Rice...

Dave Skretta

WSU men’s basketball cracks AP Top 25, ending 302-week drought

The WSU Cougars jumped into the AP men's basketball rankings Monday to end a 302-week drought stretching back to the 2007-08 season.

4 days ago

Gonzaga Ryan Nembhard...

The Associated Press

Ike, Nembhard lead Gonzaga to 102-76 romp over Pacific

Graham Ike scored 21 points, Ryan Nembhard added a double-double and Gonzaga rolled to a 102-76 victory over Pacific on Saturday night.

5 days ago

Gonzaga Yvonne Ejim...

The Associated Press

No. 17 Gonzaga women win 20th straight, clinch WCC title

Yvonne Ejim a season-high 28 points and No. 17 Gonzaga won it’s eighth-straight WCC title with a 91-78 victory over Pacific.

5 days ago

Gonzaga Graham Ike...

The Associated Press

Ike puts up 23, Gonzaga beats Loyola Marymount 91-74

Graham Ike scored 23 points and Nolan Hickman added 22 in a 91-74 Gonzaga victory over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.

7 days ago

Gonzaga Kentucky Graham Ike...

Gary B. Graves

Zags upset No. 17 Kentucky 89-85 to boost tournament hopes

Anton Watson scored 17 points, including a go-ahead three-point play, and Gonzaga survived a second-half rally to beat No. 17 Kentucky 89-85.

12 days ago

Gonzaga Anton Watson...

The Associated Press

Preview: Struggling Gonzaga faces tough test at No. 17 Kentucky

Unranked Gonzaga heads to Kentucky on Saturday to face the No. 17 Wildcats in a game that could be pivotal for the Zags' NCAA Tournament hopes.

14 days ago

Ike’s double-double leads Gonzaga past Portland 86-65