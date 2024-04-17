Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BUMP AND STACY

New WSU Cougars coach David Riley ready to rebuild roster

Apr 17, 2024, 1:59 PM

WSU Cougars David Riley EWU basketball coach...

EWU men's basketball coach David Riley during a 2021 game. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

(AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

New WSU Cougars men’s basketball coach David Riley knows he has plenty of work in front of him, but he’s excited to build off of what he views as a promising foundation put in place by the previous coaching staff.

WSU Cougars hire David Riley away from EWU as basketball coach

Riley was hired as WSU’s next coach on April 2 after spending the past three seasons leading the EWU Eagles in nearby Cheney. He replaced Kyle Smith, who left for the same position at Stanford after guiding the Cougars to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 16 years. A whopping 10 WSU players have entered the transfer portal since Smith left. The list includes standout freshman Myles Rice, who announced his commitment to Indiana last weekend.

Riley discussed the roster turnover his new squad is facing and more Wednesday on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy.

“Well, that’s just kind of the reality of college basketball right now,” Riley said. “Especially when there’s a coaching change, there’s a lot of turnover on rosters. And I think the foundation and the culture that’s been here is something that’s special, so that’s something to build on right off the bat.”

That sort of turnover isn’t something new for Riley, however. When he took over at EWU, the team’s top seven scorers transferred, but he was able to put together a roster that produced a winning season. The Eagles then won the Big Sky regular season title and produced over 20 wins in back-to-back seasons.

“We found a way to rebuild quick,” Riley said, “and I think it’s the same mindset (here at WSU) to find the right people that want to be here, that want to develop and try to retain some of these guys, and we’ll see how that how that goes. But I think the blueprint has been set pretty well these last couple years here at Washington State.”

Riley, who is the nephew of former Oregon State football coach Mike Riley, graduated from Spokane’s Whitworth University with a degree in mathematical economics. He characterized himself as a numbers guy and praised the way Smith and his staff excelled in using analytics, but said his approach won’t be as numbers-based.

“What they did with the ‘nerd ball’ I think was really impressive. We don’t necessarily take it that far,” Riley said. “I think it’s a valuable tool that we’re going to use, but I see it as a team game. I think that’s the biggest thing is trying to get guys connected, and I know that doesn’t necessarily match up with the mathematical economics degree, but that’s kind of the beauty of the game. It’s jazz, you’ve got to improvise, you’ve got to be able to play off of each other, and I think our teams represent that.”

Listen to the full conversation at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy weekdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

New WSU Cougars coach David Riley embraces uncertainty with Cougars

Bump & Stacy Show

Bump and Stacy

Seattle Mariners Logan Gilbert...

Cameron Van Til

What’s behind Logan Gilbert’s strong start? Mariners pitching coach explains

Seattle Mariners pitching coach Pete Woodworth shared some insight into Logan Gilbert's strong start to the season.

7 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: What drafting QB’s Jordan Travis or Joe Milton would mean for the Seattle Seahawks?

What would drafting QB’s Jordan Travis or Joe Milton mean for the Seattle Seahawks? What signals would it send about the rest of their NFL Draft and free agency plans? Could they solidify this QB group and push to be a starter? Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost talk about that and the implication it would […]

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks John Schneider Mike Macdonald...

Cameron Van Til

Latest signing continues a trend in Seahawks’ free agency approach

Former NFL linebacker Dave Wyman weighs in on a trend that's emerged in the Seattle Seahawks' approach to free agency this offseason.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks draft...

Stacy Rost

Rost: With Seattle Seahawks’ top pick, expect the unexpected

What are the Seattle Seahawks going to do with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft? Stacy Rost shares her view after an interesting conversation.

1 day ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: What drafting TE Brock Bowers would mean for the Seattle Seahawks?

What would drafting TE Brock Bowers mean for the Seattle Seahawks? What signals would it send about the rest of their NFL Draft and free agency plans? Could he solidify this TE group and push to be a starter? Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost talk about that and the implication it would have if the […]

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks NFL Draft...

Zac Hereth

Turbin on why the Seattle Seahawks should draft a QB

Former Seattle Seahawks RB Robert Turbin explains why the team should take a QB to sit and develop behind Geno Smith and Sam Howell.

3 days ago

New WSU Cougars coach David Riley ready to rebuild roster