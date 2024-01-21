The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly making progress in the search for their next head coach.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Seahawks have second interviews set up with five coach candidates. The names are:

• Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero

• Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham

• New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka

• Los Angeles Rams DC Raheem Morris

• Dallas Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

Reports of this nature can’t exactly paint a full picture, however. The Seahawks need to request to talk to assistant coaches from other NFL teams but not candidates who are either free agents or working in the college game. There is also the fact that they have reported interest in other assistant coaches whose teams either were just eliminated in the playoffs (such as Houston Texans OC Bobby Slowik) or were still playing on Sunday (Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson).

A look at first reported candidates | Young OCs who are interview requests

Pelissero added in his report on social media that “there likely will be others” added to Seattle’s list of second interviews, and that the Seahawks’ search led by general manager John Schneider is “a thorough process.”

The Seahawks reportedly had at least one first interview this weekend, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter posting that Seattle was one of Slowik’s three interviews set for Sunday.

