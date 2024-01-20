What NFL scouts told Dave Wyman about Michael Penix Jr.

Quarterbacks always dominate the conversation when it comes to the NFL Draft, and this year won’t be any different. That’s especially true here in the Pacific Northwest as the Seattle Seahawks could potentially look for a long-term answer at that position, and because UW Huskies star Michael Penix Jr. is going pro after two big years at Washington.

Penix has become a bit polarizing as a prospect because he’s older at 24 years old and he has an extensive injury history, suffering four season-ending injuries at Indiana before transferring to UW.

But Penix also led the nation in passing yards each of the last two seasons as he helped the Huskies go 25-3 in that span. Penix also finished second in Heisman voting this year.

Some mock drafts peg Penix as a sure-fire first-round pick. Others, such as this one by CBS’ John Edwards, doesn’t have Penix as a first-round pick at all.

Dave Wyman, a former NFL linebacker and an analyst for Seahawks radio broadcasts, asked NFL sources about Penix and he heard some rave reviews.

“I talked to a few scouts that I know in the NFL and asked them who’s the best quarterback, and they say Michael Penix,” Wyman said during Friday’s Wyman and Bob on Seattle Sports. “I think that there are some hesitations that he is a little bit of a gunslinger at time. That was one evaluation I heard. And this is not a bad comparison – somebody compared him to Brett Favre that he just makes amazing throws that you just can’t believe and then every once in a while he’ll just sail one.”

Wyman said he’s surprised that some don’t view Penix as a first-round pick.

His co-host Bob Stelton asked if it’s because Penix’s last game, which was a national championship loss to Michigan, may have played a role in that.

“I think so. I think there’s something to that, definitely,” Wyman said.

In Edwards’ mock draft, he has the Seahawks at No. 16 taking a quarterback, but not Penix.

With three other quarterbacks already off the board, Edwards’ pick for the Seahawks was Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.

“Now that you’re looking through that, if that’s the case, the Seahawks at No. 16 may have a shot at Michael Penix. And I think that would be very interesting,” Wyman said. ” … I just think that’s kind of exciting. I don’t know that he is a No. 16 pick in the draft, but I think it’s somewhat exciting that there might actually be a chance for the Seahawks to draft Michael Penix.”

