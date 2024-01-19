Close
BUMP AND STACY

Bumpus has 2 early NFL Draft crushes for Seahawks’ defense

Jan 19, 2024, 3:28 PM

Seattle Seahawkw NFL Draft Jeremiah Trotter Jr...

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. of the Clemson Tigers makes a tackle on Sept. 17, 2022. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

(Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks are still searching for their next head coach, but scouts are also knee-deep into evaluations for the NFL Draft, which is roughly three months away.

Former NFL receiver Michael Bumpus has also started to look at draft prospects who he thinks the Seahawks should monitor, and he found two ACC standouts who he’d like to see on Seattle’s defense starting next year.

“I just got into it way too early because we’re talking about these head coaches and what they’re going to do with Geno (Smith), is the offensive rosters set, what’s going to happen on defense?” Bumpus said during Friday’s Bump and Stacy on Seattle Sports. “So I automatically went to defense and just identified a couple of players where I’m like, ‘Man, these duded can ball.’ I watched the film on them and I like them.”

The first player is a linebacker whose dad played in the NFL and who Bumpus thinks has similar traits to an NFC West star.

Jeremiah Trotter, he is a linebacker out of Clemson (who’s) 6-feet tall, 230 pounds. He plays violently, he can close down in space at a high rate,” Bumpus said. “I looked at him, I’m watching the play and I go, ‘Man, he’s got a little bit of (San Francisco 49ers linebacker) Fred Warner in him.’ I’m not saying that he is a Fred Warner, but he has some Fred Warner hin him. He’s also good in space. What’s been hurting this football team is playing their linebackers in space. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., pay attention to that guy.”

The other prospect? A physically-imposing safety from Miami: James Williams. He reminds Bumpus of a Seahawks legend.

“He’s 6-5, 215 pounds. He had one interception last year, two forced fumbles,” he said.”I roll the tape on his young man and I’m thinking Kam (Chancellor) all day. I’m like, man, he reminds me of Kam … This guy is moving. He has good ball skills, he’s a violent tackler. Sometimes he gets a little bit out of control, but he just wants to make the big hit.”

Listen to the full second hour of Friday’s Bump and Stacy at this link or in the player near the top of this story.

