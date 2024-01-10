Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Former Seahawks, others in sports world react to Pete Carroll news

Jan 10, 2024, 3:32 PM | Updated: 5:02 pm

Seahawks Russell Wilson Pete Carroll...

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and coach Pete Carroll react during a 2021 game against the 49ers. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


SeattleSports.com

Wednesday’s shocking news that Pete Carroll will no longer be head coach of the Seattle Seahawks has reverberated throughout the sports world.

Carroll explains why he’s no longer Seahawks coach, what’s next

It was clear how much Carroll has meant to his players over his 14 years in Seattle, as many of the current names were present for his farewell press conference Wednesday afternoon at Seahawks headquarters in Renton. But plenty of Carroll’s former players have taken to social media throughout the day to share their reactions as well, in addition to other teams in Seattle and even one of his coaching rivals.

Here are some of the more notable reactions shared, including from former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Former Seahawks players

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cliff Avril (@cliffavril)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JB (@justinbritt68)

More from around the sports world

Tune in to Brock and Salk on Thursday as they will talk to the legendary former Seahawks coach at 9:30 a.m. for a final edition of The Pete Carroll Show.

 

More on Pete Carroll out as Seahawks coach

Seattle Seahawks Candidates: Who could succeed Carroll as coach
Who will be the next Seahawks coach? Huard, Bumpus weigh in
What They Said: Seattle Sports’ voices weigh in on Carroll
What Pete said after being removed as Seahawks coach
Carroll out as Seahawks coach: Bump and Stacy’s live reaction
Seattle Seahawks remove Pete Carroll as coach, name him advisor

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll Dan Quinn...

Shannon Drayer

Who will be the next Seahawks coach? Huard, Bumpus weigh in

Seattle Sports hosts and former NFL players Michael Bumpus and Brock Huard go through who they'd like to see as Seattle Seahawks coach candidates.

4 hours ago

seattle seahawks candidates...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle Seahawks Candidates: Who could succeed Carroll as coach

We break down the names who could be on the list of Seattle Seahawks candidates to be their next head coach after Wednesday's stunning move.

4 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll...

Brandon Gustafson

Carroll explains why he’s no longer Seahawks coach, what’s next

Here's what Pete Carroll said about why the Seattle Seahawks will have a new coach next year, and what it means for John Schneider.

5 hours ago

NFL Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll...

SeattleSports.com Staff

What They Said: Seattle Sports’ voices on Pete Carroll news

See what the voices of Seattle Sports have to say about the news of Pete Carroll being removed as Seahawks head coach.

6 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll...

Brent Stecker

What Pete Carroll said after being removed as Seahawks coach

Pete Carroll held a press conference Wednesday after being removed as Seattle Seahawks head coach. Read his first words here.

7 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Pete Carroll out as Seahawks coach: Bump and Stacy’s live reaction

Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy were live on the air when news broke that Pete Carroll has been removed as Seattle Seahawks coach. Watch their reaction here.

8 hours ago

Former Seahawks, others in sports world react to Pete Carroll news