Former Seahawks, others in sports world react to Pete Carroll news

Wednesday’s shocking news that Pete Carroll will no longer be head coach of the Seattle Seahawks has reverberated throughout the sports world.

Carroll explains why he’s no longer Seahawks coach, what’s next

It was clear how much Carroll has meant to his players over his 14 years in Seattle, as many of the current names were present for his farewell press conference Wednesday afternoon at Seahawks headquarters in Renton. But plenty of Carroll’s former players have taken to social media throughout the day to share their reactions as well, in addition to other teams in Seattle and even one of his coaching rivals.

Here are some of the more notable reactions shared, including from former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Former Seahawks players

One of the Greatest Ever.

“Keep Shooting” Coach.

Grateful for the memories. @PeteCarroll Best is Ahead. https://t.co/ct3W4IYIyf — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 10, 2024

I've had the privilege of being around a lot of incredible coaches in my lifetime. The best ones knew that they were more than just a coach. They knew that they were role models and a significant influence in the lives of the young people they had the honor of coaching. Pete… pic.twitter.com/gUObIQ0qbu — Doug Baldwin Jr 🌹 (@DougBaldwinJr) January 10, 2024

Coach @PeteCarroll thank you for everything you did for me and for the city of Seattle. You’re one of the best to ever do it. I’ll miss seeing you patrol the @Seahawks sideline in those Air Monarchs. — Jon Ryan (@JonRyan9) January 11, 2024

One of the greatest mentors of my life. I loved playing for this man and the @Seahawks organization. The culture he created was incredible. He truly lived this message. I learned so much on the field and even more off of it. Thank you Pete

@PeteCarroll pic.twitter.com/dBmRBFRPNV — Luke Willson (@LWillson_82) January 10, 2024

Hard to believe anyone else will be the hawks head coach. I’m grateful I was able to experience a man like you as my leader. I’ll never forget being wheeled out of a hospital alone at 3 am and seeing you with your wife still waiting to give me a hug. Thank you for everything 🙏🏽🖤 pic.twitter.com/w9GzuCjVJb — Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) January 10, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cliff Avril (@cliffavril)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JB (@justinbritt68)

What a career! thanks @PeteCarroll for believing in me pic.twitter.com/qLk1kRQcNs — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) January 10, 2024

"It's a sad for me because the coaching ranks lost a great coach."@RealMikeRob spent four years with @PeteCarroll and the @Seahawks. He reflected on his time being coached by him ❤️ (via @NFLTotalAccess) pic.twitter.com/59maxLfVXw — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 10, 2024

The 2 GOAT’s! Would not be where I am today without these two men as mentors! Thank you for everything! pic.twitter.com/JTJCgOdYbN — Steve Sarkisian (@CoachSark) January 10, 2024

More from around the sports world

A tip of the cap to Coach @PeteCarroll 🫡 The city of Seattle will forever be grateful for your contributions to our sports community. pic.twitter.com/0F6CSJh1eC — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) January 10, 2024

A Seattle legend. Thank you for all you did for our sports community, @PeteCarroll! 💙 pic.twitter.com/EcfqBtA2MN — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) January 10, 2024

Tune in to Brock and Salk on Thursday as they will talk to the legendary former Seahawks coach at 9:30 a.m. for a final edition of The Pete Carroll Show.

More on Pete Carroll out as Seahawks coach

• Seattle Seahawks Candidates: Who could succeed Carroll as coach

• Who will be the next Seahawks coach? Huard, Bumpus weigh in

• What They Said: Seattle Sports’ voices weigh in on Carroll

• What Pete said after being removed as Seahawks coach

• Carroll out as Seahawks coach: Bump and Stacy’s live reaction

• Seattle Seahawks remove Pete Carroll as coach, name him advisor