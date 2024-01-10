Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

What Pete Carroll said after being removed as Seahawks coach

Jan 10, 2024, 1:30 PM | Updated: 3:38 pm

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

For the first time in 14 years, the Seattle Seahawks will have a new head coach for the 2024 season as the franchise will move on from Pete Carroll in the role.

Seahawks remove Carroll as coach, name him advisor

Carroll held a press conference at team headquarters in Renton just hours after news broke Wednesday of the move, which you can watch in the video here or at the top of the post.

Carroll will also join Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk at 9:30 a.m. Thursday for one final Pete Carroll Show.

Here are the first words Carroll said as former Seattle Seahawks coach.

Excerpt from opening statement at Pete Carroll press conference

Since our last game, I had a couple chances to talk, and first I shared my feelings about our team and about the organization and representing the 12s and my intentions of staying with the Hawks, man, and that was true to the bone. I want to make sure that that’s clear as things have shifted so quickly in most people’s perspective. It’s been an honor and a thrill to be part of this program, and I’ve loved every minute of it. And you’ve watched me love it in particular. It’s exciting that there’s such a future here, and you can see it. We know it’s happening and it’s bright, and the club’s got great places to go and there’s great chances. It’ll never happen automatically, there’s a lot of work to be done and all of that, but the future is bright.

Following our season-ending meetings with ownership and the planning sessions, it’s clear that, and for a variety of reasons, we have mutually agreed to set a new course and for the club to take on new leadership. That’s just a decision that’s been made, and there’s a lot that went into that and a lot that went behind that. For all my guys, I think you know how much I probably competed for our perspective and our standpoint and in all of that.

… What’s going to happen now as the process will start to get new new leadership here, and that will be on (general manager John Schneider’s) docket. He’s gonna get after that and make that happen with help of the ownership and all that and we’ll be supporting them as much as possibly can happen so that they can do a great job with it.

