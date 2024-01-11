Within seconds of the announcement that the Seattle Seahawks’ coach will no longer be Pete Carroll, names of possible successors began to fly.

Truth be told, the speculation of who could be next has been there for much longer than the Seahawks head coach job has been vacant. The name at the top of the list: Dan Quinn, who at one point was Seahawks defensive coordinator under Carroll. It is a list without question he belongs on, according to Brock Huard and Michael Bumpus, but both Seattle Sports hosts and former Seahawks players believe that a unique opportunity is at hand and should be explored in the coming weeks.

“If there was a time for Pete Carroll to step down and have a whole bunch of qualified coaches out there to take his place, this is the time,” Bumpus said.

In a conversation with Huard on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy shortly after the news about Carroll broke Wednesday, Bumpus noted that he likes Quinn, the current Dallas DC who was Atlanta head coach from 2015-20, if Carroll stays on in an advisory role because of the relationship the two shared.

“It will be be pretty darn fascinating,” said Huard said of the upcoming head coach search. “Dan Quinn, that would be the natural, right? That would be OK. Younger Pete disciple, but the second time around (as an NFL head coach), which has shown to be highly effective with many coaches – including Bill (Belichick), including Pete – in this league to get a second shot and do it differently. Who would put together an amazing staff? Or do you go outside the box and say to yourself, ‘Man, we’ve got to compete with (49ers coach Kyle) Shanahan, and we’ve got to compete with (Rams coach Sean) McVay in this division.'”

For some, perhaps, Huard steps uncomfortably out of the box with a potential candidate from across Lake Washington with the UW Huskies.

“I know Kalen DeBoer’s name has been mentioned, and there’s a great fear in Husky nation and probably people throwing something right now at their radios,” Huard said. “That would be outside the box. (Retired former UW Huskies coach) Chris Petersen is another name. Would an NFL job be a job that would actually intrigue him? Where the field is level, where that methodology of development matters. Where playing young people does matter. I’d be fascinated. I would absolutely interview Chris Petersen (if I was the Seahawks) if he wanted it.

“Would (USC head coach) Lincoln Riley be way way outside the box? But you want to talk about someone that can rival Shanahan and McVay schematically and do unbelievable things? I know his defense was a mess this year and he’s never been a pro guy, but my mind now rattles in so many different areas because this will be a desirable job.”

Bumpus listed Quinn and Mike Vrabel, who was recently fired by the Tennessee Titans, as his personal favorites that like Carroll come from a defensive background. On the other side of the ball, he too turns to the college ranks for an option that could fit well with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

“The first thing that pops in my head obviously is the guy over there in Michigan with (Jim) Harbaugh, and the reason why I like him is just his style of offense,” Bumpus said. “He’s got to run the football… but he’s still going to allow his quarterback to make plays throwing the football. I imagine Geno in Michigan’s offense and I go, ‘Yeah, that makes sense. I see my guy ball.’ If you’re looking to change just the identity of the Seattle Seahawks, you got to go with an offensive guy.”

Another name that fits the bill for Bumpus is Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who had success before with the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense.

“I look at a guy who was one of the guys who constructed this Kansas City offense with Pat Mahomes,” he said. “The stories I’ve heard about Bieniemy is that he is aggressive and he holds guys accountable. He gets in front of the group and he demands greatness. He’s going to be tough on you and he pushes you to get better. So when I think about what this team might need is a little bit of discipline, I look at a guy like Bieniemy. He might be able to bring that discipline, but he’s an offensive guy.”

Whether it is an offensive coach or defensive coach, one with head coaching experience like the frontrunner Quinn or a pick out of the box, Huard believes the Seahawks will be at or near the top of any candidate’s list.

“You can win in Seattle,” Huard pointed out. “They look at it that way in college and look at it that way in high school. They look at that way in the NFL. ‘Can I win here? Have others won here before? Are the resources in place, is ownership in place? Is the facility in place, are the fans in place?’ All of these things are check, check, check, check, check. You can win, and win big here. And it will be a much better job than many of the others that are currently open. And for a Dan Quinn that’s been unbelievably patient and waited his time, this may be the job that he has waited for.”

Listen to the full Bump and Stacy conversation with Brock Huard in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

