Seattle Seahawks remove Pete Carroll as coach, name him advisor

The Seattle Seahawks have removed Pete Carroll from the role of head coach, the team announced in a stunning move late Wednesday morning.

Pete Carroll out as Seahawks coach: Bump and Stacy’s live reaction

The Seahawks released a statement from chair Jody Allen announcing the change and thanking Carroll for his 14 years in the role. In the statement, Allen said Carroll will “remain with the organization as an advisor.”

Carroll held a press conference Wednesday afternoon at team headquarters in Renton. For details on that, click here. He will also join Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk at 9:30 a.m. Thursday for one last Pete Carroll Show.

Here is the Seahawks’ full statement:

Statement from Jody Allen – Chair, Seattle Seahawks pic.twitter.com/RNUZvF6Vgp — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 10, 2024

The move comes just two days after the 72 year old said on Seattle Sports’ Pete Carroll Show that he plans to be the Seattle Seahawks coach “moving forward.”

Seattle closed the regular season with a 21-20 win at Arizona on Sunday. The Seahawks entered the final two weeks of the regular season with the chance at reaching the playoffs for the 11th time with Carroll in charge, but a Week 17 loss to Pittsburgh left Seattle in need of help it didn’t get to close out the season.

Carroll is the most successful coach in Seahawks history, owning a 137-89-1 record for a .606 winning percentage over 14 seasons. He led Seattle to its only Super Bowl championship at the end of the 2013 season, where the Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos 43-8. But Carroll’s team never fully recovered from what happened in the Super Bowl a year later with Russell Wilson’s goal line interception in the final seconds against New England, and Seattle never experienced another title that could wash away the memories of what happened in Super Bowl 49.

Under Carroll, the Seahawks made the playoffs 10 times and won five NFC West titles, but they seemed to plateau toward the end of his time as coach. Seattle finished with a losing record in 2021, made the playoffs at 9-8 in 2022 and was unable to make the leap that it was expected to being more of a contender in the NFC West this season.

Despite the lackluster final chapter, Carroll’s tenure in Seattle will be viewed as the most successful run since the franchise arrived in 1976. He ushered in a player-friendly environment built around allowing personalities to show within the defined structure of his system. Carroll preached competition, but made it fun along the way.

The pairing of Carroll as coach and Wilson as quarterback in particular led the Seahawks to their highest heights in franchise history, but the team parted ways with Wilson after the 2021 season in a trade with the Denver Broncos. That led most to believe Seattle would take a step back from playoff contention, but they made a surprising run to the postseason with Geno Smith at QB in 2022.

That led to hopes that 2023 would lead to another step forward, but the Hawks fell short of that goal as defensive issues continued to plague the squad.

The Seahawks brought Carroll to town in 2010 after he enjoyed a successful nine-year tenure in the college ranks at USC, where he won seven straight Pac-10 championships, as well as two straight national titles in 2003 and 2004.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More on Pete Carroll out as Seahawks coach

• Former Seahawks, others in sports world react to Pete Carroll news

• Pete Carroll explains why he’s no longer Seahawks coach, what’s next

• What They Said: Seattle Sports’ voices on Pete Carroll news

Follow @BrentStecker