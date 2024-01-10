The Seattle Seahawks have made a stunning change, removing Pete Carroll from head coach after 14 seasons in an announcement made late Wednesday morning in a statement by team chair Jody Allen.

When the news broke, Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy were live on the air. How did co-hosts Stacy Rost and Michael Bumpus, the latter a former Seahawks wide receiver, react to it? Watch the video at the top of this post to see it happen in real time.

The Seahawks’ season ended with a 21-20 win Sunday on the road over the Arizona Cardinals, giving them a 9-8 record on the year, but they missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. Asked Monday on Seattle Sports about his future, Carroll said he plans to “be coaching this team” moving forward.

We’ll hear more from Carroll at 9:30 a.m. when he joins Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk for one last Pete Carroll Show, but with the change, it’s clear the Hawks are entering one of the most pivotal offseasons in franchise history.

