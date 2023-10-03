Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

STACY ROST

Day After Seahawks Win: How real is defense’s breakout?

Oct 3, 2023, 10:36 AM

Seattle Seahawks Myles Adams...

Myles Adams of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after a sack against the New York Giants on Oct. 2, 2023. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

BY STACY ROST


Bump & Stacy, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks’ defense dominated in Monday’s 24-3 win over the New York Giants.

So how much of what we saw from the defense was real?

Seattle Seahawks Takeaways: Stacy Rost on 24-3 win over Giants

‘Any given Sunday,’ yeah, yeah. But there was little excuse not to have an improved performance against a Giants team that had been outscored by 58 points in two losses, and had to scratch and claw their way back for their lone win against the Cardinals. This is an offense that was averaging just 165 passing yards per game, that would be experimenting with its fourth offensive line configuration in as many games, and would be without its best weapon, running back Saquon Barkley.

It felt silly for a team struggling as much as Seattle was defensively coming into the game to look past any opponent – particularly after the Seahawks’ Week 1 upset loss to a rebuilding Los Angeles Rams team. And yet here was a real opportunity to build momentum heading into a much-needed bye week.

The defense didn’t just meet the moment. The Seahawks slammed into it at full speed and pummeled it to the ground. Seattle’s 11 sacks of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones tied a franchise record set in 1986. Four different players had multiple sacks. The secondary picked off Jones twice and limited the Giants to three measly points, which is the fewest scored for New York since being shut out by Dallas in Week 1. They limited Jones’ top two targets, Darren Waller and Darius Slayton, to a combined 44 yards on five receptions.

The Seahawks benefited from facing a struggling offense, but they also took advantage of it. They won’t replicate an 11-sack performance against the Bengals coming out of the bye week, but they might benefit from a swing in momentum after the first three weeks saw Seattle allow nearly 30 points per game.

What does feel more real? Devon Witherspoon. It’s early, but the No. 5 overall draft pick out of Illinois has been promising (and physical) through three games so far, even with some rookie mistakes in Week 2. This time, though, he took off. Witherspoon registered two sacks and a pick-6 (complete with a 97-yard return), becoming the only rookie defensive back ever to do so in a game.

More: Seahawks’ Witherspoon returns first pick for TD, has two sacks

It feels so good to say bye

The Seahawks’ bye week couldn’t come at a better time for a team that saw a couple more starters carted off Monday night.

Guards Phil Haynes and Damien Lewis were forced out of the game, leaving Evan Brown as the only remaining starter on the offensive line. Head coach Pete Carroll postgame said Haynes re-aggravated a calf injury and Lewis suffered a twisted ankle.

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed went to the locker room after being kicked in the shin. Safety Jamal Adams, playing his first game in over a year, suffered a concussion on the ninth play of the game. Carroll said both will be fine.

Then there’s quarterback Geno Smith, who was able to re-enter the game in the second half but was walking with a noticeable limp after Giants defender Isaiah Simmons landed on the back of his legs during a tackle. Carroll called it a twisted knee, and Smith didn’t seem overly worried about his status.

Those offensive injuries make it a bit easier to overlook a somewhat quiet day on the offensive side of the ball. The Seahawks will need health on their side, and far more efficiency, for a tough slate of defenses starting next month.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Recap: Seahawks’ defense dominates in 24-3 win over Giants
Instant Reaction: Seattle Sports’ voice on win in New York
Seahawks tie franchise record with 11 sacks in victory
The Big Plays: Highlights from Seattle Seahawks win over Giants

Bump & Stacy Show

Stacy Rost

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Stacy Rost

Seahawks Takeaways: Stacy Rost on 24-3 win over Giants

What stands out from the Seattle Seahawks' dominant win at MetLife Stadium on Monday Night Football? Stacy Rost breaks it down.

16 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Quandre Diggs...

Stacy Rost

Rost: Will a healthy Seahawks’ secondary help the defense click?

For the first time this year, the Seattle Seahawks will be able to have their starting defensive backs on the field at the same time.

4 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Jamal Adams...

Stacy Rost

Rost on Seahawks: What’s a fair expectation for Jamal Adams’ return?

With Jamal Adams set to return to the Seattle Seahawks for the first time in more than a year, what can we reasonably expect from him?

5 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Kenneth Walker III...

Stacy Rost

Seahawks Beat Panthers: What sticks with us the day after

Stacy Rost of Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy goes through three things that stand out from the Seattle Seahawks' Week 3 victory over Carolina.

8 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Kenneth Walker III...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Seattle Seahawks Instant Reaction: Walker shines in Week 3 win

The voices of Seattle Sports share their instant reactions to the Seattle Seahawks' Week 3 win, including Stacy Rost on Kenneth Walker III's big role in it.

9 days ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Stacy Rost

How does Andy Dalton change things for the Seahawks in Week 3?

Rather than face No. 1 pick Bryce Young, the Seattle Seahawks will go against Andy Dalton when they face the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.

10 days ago

Day After Seahawks Win: How real is defense’s breakout?