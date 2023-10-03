Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks’ Witherspoon returns 1st interception for TD, has 2 sacks

Oct 2, 2023, 7:43 PM | Updated: 9:30 pm

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon...

Devon Witherspoon of the Seattle Seahawks returns an interception for a touchdown on Oct. 2, 2023. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

To say Devon Witherspoon caught fire during the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 4 clash with the New York Giants would be quite the understatement.

Seahawks 24, Giants 3: Recap | Sack record | Reaction | Stats

The No. 5 overall pick in this year’s draft was arguably the best player on the field Monday, playing both inside and outside on defense.

He made his presence known in the passing game in a different way than you’d think, recording two sacks of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in the game’s first three quarters.

Witherspoon wasn’t done there, though, as he wound up finding the end zone.

Lined up as a nickel corner as the Giants were deep in the red zone, Witherspoon jumped a short pass intended for Parris Campbell near the goal line.

Witherspoon wasn’t fooled. Like at all.

Not only did the rookie pick the pass off,  but the Illinois All-American returned it a whopping 97 yards for a touchdown, extending the Seahawks’ lead to 21-3 in the third quarter in New York.

After an up-and-down debut, Witherspoon has really shined for the Seahawks the last two weeks.

He was Seattle’s leading tackler in a Week 3 win over Carolina and was credited with two pass breakups.

Witherspoon finished Week 4 with seven tackles, two sacks and the interception returned for a touchdown. He also had a fun finish when crossing the goal line.

It made for a pretty classic moment on ESPN2’s Manning Cast of the game, as former Giants QB Eli Manning looked shellshocked by the suddenness of the play.

Seahawks fans may have been upset when Witherspoon missed Week 1 due to injury while defensive lineman Jalen Carter, the No. 9 overall pick, shined early for Philadelphia. But it’s been pretty clear since why Seattle used the fifth overall selection on the violent defensive back.

