SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks schedule out this week — what you need to know

May 13, 2024, 10:26 AM

Seattle Seahawks schedule lumen field general...

A general view of Lumen Field a Seattle Seahawks gameon Sept. 19, 2021. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


One mystery around the Seattle Seahawks’ 2024 NFL season will be solved this week: their schedule.

The schedules for all 32 NFL teams will be revealed on Wednesday, allowing fans to start planning around the games they want to attend in person.

What’s the Seahawks’ biggest remaining roster hole?

Here’s a look at a few things you need to know as we prepare for the Hawks’ 2024 slate.

What to know: Seattle Seahawks 2024 schedule

When it will be revealed

Wednesday, May 15 at 5 p.m. on social media channels and on the NFL Network’s schedule release show.

Seahawks ticket info

Sign up at this link to be notified by email about Seattle Seahawks ticket releases and exclusive ticket offers.

Who will Seattle play

While the schedule won’t be out until Wednesday, we already know the Seahawks’ opponents and locations for the full 17-game campaign. They are:

Home

• Arizona Cardinals
• Los Angeles Rams
• San Francisco 49ers
• Buffalo Bills
• Miami Dolphins
• Green Bay Packers
• Minnesota Vikings
• Denver Broncos
• New York Giants

Road

• Arizona Cardinals
• Los Angeles Rams
• San Francisco 49ers
• Chicago Bears
• Detroit Lions
• New England Patriots
• New York Jets
• Atlanta Falcons

Listen to Seattle Seahawks Radio Network

Broadcasts of all games air on the Seahawks Radio Network, which includes the flagship stations Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO NewsRadio 97.3 FM. Coverage always starts with the pregame show, which begins at least three hours before kickoff of every regular season and playoff game, and two hours before preseason games. The postgame show last for roughly two hours after each game.

Seahawks coverage from Seattle Sports

