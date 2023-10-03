The Big Plays: Seattle Seahawks beat Giants 24-3, improve to 3-1

The Seattle Seahawks took the national stage on Monday night, and they sent a message.

While Seattle’s offense dealt with injuries, and the defense wasn’t entirely unscathed itself, the Hawks did an absolute number on quarterback Daniel Jones and the New York Giants to win 24-3 on Monday Night Football.

Seattle tied a franchise record with 11 sacks, and rookie Devon Witherspoon, the No. 5 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, had a breakout performance that included a pair of sacks and a pick-6.

The defense was the big story, but the offense did enough that the game was never all that close as Seattle improved to 3-1 on the season.

Here are the biggest plays from the Seahawks’ victory at MetLife Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER



• Jamal Adams made his long-awaited return after over a year out of action, and he made his presence known early with a big hit. Unfortunately he left the game soon after with an apparent concussion as the Hawks got off to a somewhat rocky start.

• The Seahawks started moving in the right direction late in the first quarter thanks to this strip sack.

Sack ➡️ Fumble 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/oCCaWoAVS9 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 3, 2023

• Not long after, DK Metcalf fooled a Giants defensive back, who never saw the touchdown pass from Geno Smith coming.

A @dkm14 touchdown to end the quarter! 🤩 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/i7Qbzu8b90 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 3, 2023

SECOND QUARTER



• Smith briefly left the game due to a knee injury, and backup QB Drew Lock was in long enough for this long pass to tight end Noah Fant that was nearly a TD. Pretty cool moment for the two former Denver Broncos teammates who were both picked in the 2019 draft and came to Seattle together in the Russell Wilson trade.

Drew Lock comes in and delivers on a 51-yard play to Noah Fant! 📺: #SEAvsNYG on ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/3ctCY8GbRh pic.twitter.com/rXtxrLylmL — NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2023

• Kenneth Walker III took care of the rest with a goal-line score, making it 14-3 Seattle just before halftime.

THIRD QUARTER



• The Seahawks had yet to put away the Giants late in the third quarter, and New York was threatening to find the end zone for the first time on the night. Only problem was Witherspoon, who turned the momentum completely around with a 97-yard pick-6, the second longest interception returned for a touchdown in Seahawks history.

DROP THE 🥄 RIGHT NOW Y'ALL 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/21UWsZ2Ft9 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 3, 2023

FOURTH QUARTER



• While the defensive front was busy challenging the team record for sacks, Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs took the opportunity to clinch the game with an interception of his own with less than 9 minutes left on the clock.

The Seahawks will get their bye this weekend, perhaps at an opportune time as they’ve been plenty banged up early on this season. They will return to action in Week 6 with a 10 a.m. meeting on Oct. 15 against the Bengals in Cincinnati.

