Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Recap: Seahawks’ defense dominates in 24-3 win over Giants

Oct 2, 2023, 9:12 PM | Updated: 10:43 pm

Seattle Seahawks...

Quandre Diggs of the Seattle Seahawks with Julian Love after an interception on Oct. 2, 2023. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With all the points the Seattle Seahawks were scoring this season, it was easy to overlook their defense. They were excellent against the run but the pass defense was horrible.

A new Legion of Boom appeared on Monday night and wreaked havoc on Daniel Jones and the New York Giants.

Seahawks 24, Giants 3: Sack record | Instant reaction | Stats

Rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon scored on a 97-yard interception return late in the third quarter and the Seahawks tied a team record with 11 sacks in a 24-3 victory over the struggling and offensively inept Giants.

“We’re just getting going,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “We’re just putting it together. A night like this for our defense to play that explosively. I can’t remember seeing double digit sacks.”

Geno Smith threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf late in the first quarter after a strip-sack by defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. set up a short drive and Kenneth Walker III scored on a 1-yard run just before halftime as the Seahawks (3-1) won their third straight.

Watch the big plays from Seattle Seahawks’ win

A fourth-quarter interception by Quandre Diggs set up a field goal by Jason Myers as the Seattle improve to 6-0 at MetLife Stadium, including the franchise’s only Super Bowl win, a 43-8 decision over Denver in 2014.

Besides the sacks, Seattle held New York, which played without star running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) for the second straight game, to 248 yards in total offense, 6 of 16 on third down and forced two turnovers.

Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks, Witherspoon and Uchenna Nwosu each had two sacks.

“I think we needed it. Easy game defensively,” said Wagner, who also had 17 tackles. “We’ve been getting better. We’ve done a good job stopping the run but the thing was applying pressure. The last game we had a lot of pressures but not as many sacks. I think this game we turned those pressures into sacks.”

Graham Gano kicked a 55-yard field goal for the Giants (1-3), who have played one good half in four games this season and have looked nothing like the team that made the playoffs last year for the first time since 2016.

Seattle was clinging to a 14-3 lead late in third quarter when the Giants moved from their 43 to the Seahawks 5. On second and goal, Daniel Jones tried to hit Parris Campbell and the receiver seemed to stumble. Jones’ pass went to Witherspoon, the No. 5 overall pick in the draft, and he scored almost untouched crossing from the right side of the field to the left to make it 21-3.

“It was a play that we had seen on film formation,” Witherspoon said of his first NFL interception. “He ran basically a return route. I jumped it. He threw the ball and just tried to get to the box. That was my whole mindset.”

The Giants’ offense has really struggled the past two games without Saquon Barkley and left tackle Andrew Thomas missing his third straight game with hamstring injury.

“No excuses, we didn’t get the job done,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said.

The Seahawks didn’t do a lot against the Giants’ defense. The only real drive they had was seven plays, 75 yards just before halftime that was engineered by backup Drew Lock, who replaced Smith after he tweaked a knee and needed X-Rays. The drive included a 51-yard pass to Noah Fant.

Smith, who returned for the second half, finished 13 of 20 for 110 yards. A battered Jones was 27 of 34 for 203 yards. He ran 10 times for 66 yards.

This was the Giants’ second home game this season and both have been ugly. There were mostly Cowboys fans in the stands after a 40-0 season-opening loss and the fans left at the end of this one wore Seahawks colors.

“I’d be upset, too, if i was the fans,” Daboll said. “So there’s a lot of things we’ve got to do better and that’s what we’re going to do.”

STRANGE START

Seattle’s first offensive play from scrimmage took about five minutes. Walker took a handoff and headed right. Inside linebacker Bobby Okereke broke through and seemingly made a tackle for a 2-yard loss. For a moment everyone on the field stopped.

Walker felt his body never touched the turf and he got up and ran 20 yards downfield, stopped and then to the end zone, where an official ruled touchdown.

There was a long review of the scoring play and videotape showed Walker’s elbow hit the turf. The touchdown call was reversed.

INJURIES:

Seattle: S Jamal Adams sustained a concussion on the opening series after being kneed in the helmet attempting to tackle Jones. Adams was playing in his first game since tearing quadriceps in the 2022 opener. RG Phil Haynes aggravated an calf injury and had to leave in the first half. G Damiel Lewis (ankle) left in the second quarter.

Giants: Rookie C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and No. 2 tight end Daniel Bellinger (knee) left the game in the first half.

UP NEXT

Seattle Seahawks: Following a bye week, at Cincinnati on Oct. 15.

New York Giants: at Miami on Sunday.

More from the Seattle Seahawks’ win

The Big Plays: Seahawks defeat Giants 24-3
Witherspoon returns first interception for TD, has two sacks
Geno Smith hurts knee; Seahawks down four starting OL
Seahawks’ Jamal Adams ruled out after nine plays with concussion

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Stacy Rost

Seahawks Takeaways: Stacy Rost on 24-3 win over Giants

What stands out from the Seattle Seahawks' dominant win at MetLife Stadium on Monday Night Football? Stacy Rost breaks it down.

1 hour ago

Seattle Seahawks Quandre Diggs...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Seahawks Instant Reaction: Seattle Sports on 24-3 win over Giants

The voices of Seattle Sports check in with their takes after the Seattle Seahawks dominated the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks tie franchise record with 11 sacks in thumping of Giants

The Seattle Seahawks tied a franchise record with 11 sacks in their 24-3 blowout of the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Noah Fant...

Brent Stecker

The Big Plays: Seattle Seahawks beat Giants 24-3, improve to 3-1

Watch the key plays from the Seattle Seahawks' 24-3 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 4 play.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon...

Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks’ Witherspoon returns 1st interception for TD, has 2 sacks

After recording two sacks, Seattle Seahawks rookie Devon Witherspoon got his first NFL interception, which he returned for a touchdown.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Brandon Gustafson

QB Geno Smith hurts knee; Seahawks down 4 starting OL

Geno Smith is back at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a knee injury, and they're now without two more starting OL.

4 hours ago

Recap: Seahawks’ defense dominates in 24-3 win over Giants